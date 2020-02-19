Discover Australian Associated Press

The Stawell Gift's future is secure, with officials accepting a revised Victorian government offer. Image by Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS

athletics, track and field

Added funding secures Stawell Gift future

By AAP

February 19, 2020

2020-02-19 19:43:07

The future of the prestigious Stawell Gift has been secured, with local athletics officials backing down and accepting an increased support package from the Victorian government.

In December, Stawell Athletics Club (SAC) rejected a state government recommendation that a new committee be formed to oversee Australia’s oldest professional foot race, contested since 1878.

Subsequently, the initial offer – worth $280,000 in 2020 with the prospect of similar funding levels in future years – was withdrawn.

On Wednesday, Victorian sports minister Martin Pakula announced a $1.22 million, four-year package to help grow the famous central Victorian athletics carnival until at least 2023.

Prize money will be maintained, including $40,000 each for the winners of the men’s and women’s gifts.

Northern Grampians Shire Council will contribute $150,000 plus annual in-kind support so the Central Park venue can cater for the large crowds who flock each Easter to Stawell.

Pakula thanked the local community, council, the SAC and Victorian Athletic League (VAL) for their “constructive approach to a sometimes difficult set of discussions”.

“The Stawell Gift is more than a foot race. It’s part of the sporting folklore of this state.

“We’re delighted to be able to bring all the important players together to ensure that the event is secured and, along with it, the jobs and investment supported by it,” Pakula said.

A new committee of management, comprising independent experts and representatives of government, council, VAL and SAC, will be established by July 1, with a transitional model to be in place for this year’s event over three days from Saturday, April 11.

“We are thrilled that the Stawell Athletics Club has made the decision to accept this generous offer from the Victorian government to secure the future of the Gift,” Mayor Murray Emerson said.

“We look forward to welcoming the thousands of participants and spectators to Stawell this Easter for the 139th running of the Stawell Gift,” SAC president Neil Blizzard said.

Despite its long and storied history, the Gift has struggled in recent years to attract big names and mainstream interest.

AAP

