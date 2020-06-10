Discover Australian Associated Press

Some fans will be allowed into Adelaide Oval for this weekend's AFL match. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Adelaide fans allowed into AFL showdown

By Tim Dornin

June 10, 2020

2020-06-10 17:03:19

A crowd of 2000 footy fans will be allowed into Adelaide Oval for this weekend’s AFL match between Port Adelaide and Adelaide.

The decision to allow spectators at the first AFL game in South Australia since the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic comes before more changes to COVID-19 restrictions are expected to be outlined later this week.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens says the crowd will occupy the general admission area but a further 240 people will be admitted to private rooms.

Mr Stevens says the numbers will allow for significant social distancing at Saturday’s match.

“The Adelaide Oval has a comprehensive plan that effectively and safely manages the movement of people throughout the stadium,” the commissioner told reporters on Tuesday.

“It’s not just a free-for-all for 2000 people to mingle and move together.

“I know they have a plan in place that will separate these groups substantially.”

Both AFL clubs immediately welcomed the move with Port Adelaide chief executive Keith Thomas confirming his club would get the bulk of the tickets as the home team.

Of the 2000 to be available, Port members will get 1475, Adelaide members 475 with 50 available to Adelaide Oval members.

Both clubs will allocate tickets through a ballot.

Adelaide chief executive Andrew Fagan said while only a small number of Crows supporters would be at the game he was confident “they’ll make their presence felt”.

“I’m sure the players will appreciate it,” he said.

Commissioner Stevens said spectators would be required to enter and leave the oval in small groups.

He said he was comfortable with the plans in place for the event.

Premier Steven Marshall said it would be exciting to have a crowd at the showdown and described the decision as a good result.

“It will give us a lot of information that we can base further decisions on in regard to crowds at sport going forward,” he said.

“I know people are very keen to have spectators back at sport right across South Australia.”

Mr Marshall said the further decisions to be revealed later this week would provide for more relief from coronavirus measures and would also provide some clarity on when SA would move to stage three.

SA has no active COVID-19 infections and recorded its last new case almost two weeks ago.

