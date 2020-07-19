Discover Australian Associated Press

Matchwinner Kristian Opseth (c) celebrates scoring in Adelaide's 1-0 A-League win over the Roar. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

soccer

Adelaide hold firm to beat Brisbane 1-0

By Ed Jackson

July 19, 2020

2020-07-19 21:42:33

A man-of-the-match display by Adelaide goalkeeper Paul Izzo against Brisbane has ended the Reds’ four-game A-League losing run.

Izzo made several notable stops at CBUS Super Stadium on Sunday as Adelaide began the reign of interim coach Carl Veart with a 1-0 win over the Roar.

The win is enough for Adelaide to leapfrog Western United into sixth place on the ladder with four games to play.

Kristian Opseth’s third goal of the season in the sixth minute was enough for the Reds to secure the points and spoil Warren Moon’s first match as Roar head coach.

The big Norwegian striker gave the Reds a perfect start when he got in front of Roar defender Scott Neville to head home Ryan Strain’s pinpoint cross.

The Roar recovered from the early shock and Dylan Wenzel-Halls forced Izzo to make the first of several notable saves in the 22nd minute after getting on the end of Scott McDonald cross.

Izzo went one better in the 40th minute when he brilliantly tipped Jay O’Shea’s free-kick around the post.

It was the Reds who nearly extended their lead just before the break, however, when Nikola Mileusnic’s shot hit the far post with Jamie Young a spectator in the 45th minute.

Izzo remained resolute as the Roar turned the screw in the second-half searching for an equaliser, the Adelaide goalkeeper making good stops from Wenzel-Halls and McDonald to maintain the visitors’ advantage.

Adelaide continued to threaten to extend their lead as well, with substitute George Blackwood’s header from a Riley McGree corner clipping the crossbar.

Brisbane ended the match with 23 shots to Adelaide’s 10 but with no reward.

Both teams will now head to NSW to play out the remainder of their campaigns with Adelaide facing Wellington Phoenix on Saturday at Bankwest Stadium.

The Roar’s next match is against Melbourne Victory on July 29 at Bankwest Stadium.

