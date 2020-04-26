Adelaide’s most liveable suburb revealed

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Modbury North, Direk and Aberfoyle have been named Adelaide's most affordable and liveable suburbs. Image by Sam Mooy/AAP PHOTOS

Tourism and Leisure

Adelaide’s most liveable suburb revealed

By AAP

April 26, 2020

2020-04-26 02:09:42

Modbury North, in Adelaide’s northeast, has been named the city’s most affordable and liveable suburb.

An assessment of more than 360 suburbs and locations across South Australia has put the area on top based on a range of factors including house prices, access to public transport, driveability, crime rates, schools, economic prospects and local services.

People’s Choice Credit Union chief executive Steve Laidlaw said the suburb was financially accessible and well served with schools, venues and transport.

“Modbury North is a settled, affordable suburb that’s well supported with schools, licensed venues and public transport,” he said. 

Second and third in the six-monthly rankings were Direk, in Adelaide’s north, and Aberfoyle in the south.

The median house price in Modbury North was $364,500, in Direk $311,000 and in Aberfoyle Park $440,000.

Lower Mitcham is the most expensive of Adelaide’s top 20 suburbs, with a median house price of $800,000.

Mr Laidlaw said the rankings reflected the fact buying a home and choosing somewhere to live was a “multi-faceted decision”.

“Everyone has their own preferences and needs,” he said.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Coaches, footy bosses to guide AFL return

Several AFL coaches and football managers will help guide the AFL through a return to play and assess the future of footy departments and talent pathways.

rugby union

RA and rep of unhappy captains to meet

A representative of the Rugby Australia board and the unhappy group of former Wallabies captains are set to meet this week.

rugby league

NRL to have final say on season: V'landys

Peter V'landys has not yet reached an agreement with Channel Nine and Foxtel over the season structure, but the NRL will make the final decision.

rugby league

Souths lock in Mitchell for 2021 season

South Sydney have confirmed via social media that fullback Latrell Mitchell has been locked in for the 2021 NRL season.

Australian rules football

AFL to make 2020 season call in May

The AFL's decision on how the 2020 season will restart has been put back to mid-May as it awaits further advice from relevant government and health authorities.

news

politics

Australian virus death toll rises to 80

Tasmania has recorded its tenth coronavirus death, bringing fatalities across the nation to 80.

sport

Australian rules football

Coaches, footy bosses to guide AFL return

Several AFL coaches and football managers will help guide the AFL through a return to play and assess the future of footy departments and talent pathways.

world

migration

Trump temporarily limits US immigration

An executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak has been signed by President Donald Trump.