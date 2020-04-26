Adelaide’s most liveable suburb revealed

Modbury North, in Adelaide’s northeast, has been named the city’s most affordable and liveable suburb.

An assessment of more than 360 suburbs and locations across South Australia has put the area on top based on a range of factors including house prices, access to public transport, driveability, crime rates, schools, economic prospects and local services.

People’s Choice Credit Union chief executive Steve Laidlaw said the suburb was financially accessible and well served with schools, venues and transport.

“Modbury North is a settled, affordable suburb that’s well supported with schools, licensed venues and public transport,” he said.

Second and third in the six-monthly rankings were Direk, in Adelaide’s north, and Aberfoyle in the south.

The median house price in Modbury North was $364,500, in Direk $311,000 and in Aberfoyle Park $440,000.

Lower Mitcham is the most expensive of Adelaide’s top 20 suburbs, with a median house price of $800,000.

Mr Laidlaw said the rankings reflected the fact buying a home and choosing somewhere to live was a “multi-faceted decision”.

“Everyone has their own preferences and needs,” he said.