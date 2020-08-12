Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Daniel Andrews says Victoria was never offered Defence members to maintain hotel quarantine. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic premier grilled over hotel quarantine

By Benita Kolovos

August 12, 2020

2020-08-12 16:44:14

Premier Daniel Andrews has been grilled over his government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the defence force wasn’t on offer to guard Victoria’s quarantine hotels.

Failures in the hotel quarantine scheme are believed to be responsible for the state’s second wave of COVID-19, which has killed hundreds of people and led to the nation’s toughest lockdown.

Premier Daniel Andrews told the Public Accounts and Estimates Committee’s COVID-19 Inquiry the Australian Defence Force hadn’t been offered to guard the hotels at the time the scheme was introduced, despite reports to the contrary.

“It is fundamentally incorrect to assert that there was hundreds of ADF staff on offer and somehow someone said no. That’s not, in my judgement, accurate,” he said on Tuesday.

“It’s been provided in limited circumstances in NSW, not to provide security as such but to provide transportation from the airport to hotels.”

But in a statement, the federal Minister for Defence Linda Reynolds said ADF support was offered to Victoria “on multiple occasions”.

“The ADF was consistently advised that its assistance was not required for any “public-facing roles’ in Victoria,” she said. 

Asked by Nationals MP Danny O’Brien if he regretted the decision to use private security, Mr Andrews replied: “No-one wanted a second wave, none of us has the luxury of going back in time.”

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told the inquiry he was not involved in the decision to use private security guards.

‘I was not involved in that decision making whatsoever,” he said.

Department of Health and Human Services secretary Kym Peake told the inquiry her department, along with the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions, the Department of Transport, the Department of Premier and Cabinet and Victoria Police were responsible for the governance of the program. 

Under the state’s emergency management structure, the Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp signed off on the plans. 

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos described the program as a “multi-agency” effort.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Herald Sun published a leaked video of bureaucrats from the Department of Jobs, Precincts and the Regions congratulating themselves for setting up the hotel quarantine program in less than 24 hours.

“We have been thinking about this as one massive inbound super trade mission, which just keeps rolling,” a department head says in the video.

Asked why people “who fix roads and run an art gallery” were running the scheme Mr Andrews replied: “People across the board are performing roles and functions that are a long way away from what they might be traditionally expected to.” 

The premier deflected other questions about the program, noting a separate probe into hotel quarantine would begin public hearings on August 17. 

Mr Andrews also defended the decision to lock-down nine public housing towers in Flemington and North Melbourne in early July. 

“No matter what we did, no element of this could be made perfect,” he said.  

Greens MP Sam Hibbins noted some residents waited days for food to be delivered, while a mother was kept apart from her premature baby in hospital.

“The ultimate vulnerability here was not whether someone got fed in five hours or waited until the next day to get groceries,” Mr Andrews said.

“The ultimate vulnerability … was this thing infecting everyone in those towers and hundreds of people dying”.

Professor Sutton said he was confident Victoria will be able to bring the second wave under control, but noted elimination of the virus was impossible.

“The virus is always there globally – the virus will always be there in international travellers, in maritime crew who might arrive on our shores,” he said.

Professor Sutton said he was optimistic a vaccine will be developed within the next 12 to 18 months.

Latest sport

rugby league

Ten Broncos in latest NRL COVID-19 scare

Police are investigating another potential Brisbane biosecurity breach after 10 Broncos NRL players visited a pub for a meal.

rugby league

NRL boots Broncos' Pangai from bubble

Brisbane's Tevita Pangai Jr has been fined and indefinitely booted from the NRL's bubble for "multiple breaches and a disregard for the rules".

soccer

City blow lead, draw with Reds in A-League

Adelaide United have mounted a brave comeback to draw 2-2 with Melbourne City, who blew a chance to claim outright second spot on the A-League table.

Australian rules football

Collingwood cruise to AFL win over Crows

Collingwood have overcome a halftime deficit to defeat Adelaide by 24 points in their AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

rugby league

Brisbane set to sack NRL star Pangai Jr

Brisbane are reportedly set to tear up the NRL contract of Tevita Pangai Jr following a biosecurity breach.

news

mining

Palmer 'offered to drop WA border claim'

Clive Palmer has launched a massive legal claim against the WA government, which the premier warns would result in the closure of hospitals and schools.

sport

rugby league

Ten Broncos in latest NRL COVID-19 scare

Police are investigating another potential Brisbane biosecurity breach after 10 Broncos NRL players visited a pub for a meal.

world

virus diseases

Auckland locked down as COVID hunt begins

There are now eight confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases in south Auckland, New Zealand's first new community outbreak since April.