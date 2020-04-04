Discover Australian Associated Press

Refugee advocates are taking their annual Palm Sunday rallies online during the coronavirus pandemic Image by Paul Braven/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Advocates rally online for refugee release

By William Ton

April 4, 2020

2020-04-04 10:55:04

Refugee advocates are taking their annual Palm Sunday rallies online to call for the release of refugees and asylum seekers in detention centres during the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s move to screens on April 6 is to comply with bans on large outdoor gatherings and new social distancing measures, which advocates argue can’t be met in the centres.

“People have been concerned about social distancing rules, and the online protest is a way of maintaining attention and involving people in a way in which their concerns can still be made to the government,” national spokesperson for the Palm Sunday rallies Ian Rintoul told AAP.

Participants are being asked to add a custom-made frame to their Facebook profile pictures and post photos of themselves holding signs to social media, using rally hashtags including #freetherefugees.

“By the time they start sharing their own activities online, it will start to reach many thousands of other people,” Mr Rintoul said.

Those who don’t use social media are urged to put up posters outside their homes and to sign online petitions.

Mr Rintoul expects “thousands” will heed the call on Sunday to lend their online voices to those “without a voice” while speakers, including refugees in offshore detention centres, will be live-streamed throughout the day.

One rally in Melbourne will organise a car and bike cavalcade outside the Mantra Hotel in Preston, where 55 detainees are living in cramped conditions on a single floor, Mr Rintoul said.

There are currently 1440 refugees and asylum seekers in mainland centres, according to Professor David Isaacs from the University of Sydney who wrote to Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton demanding they be released.

“A range of measures have been introduced, and are being continually reviewed, to keep detainees and staff informed of preventive measures and personal hygiene standards,” a Home Affairs spokesperson told AAP on Thursday.

“In addition to regular daily cleaning, increased cleaning of communal areas, high traffic areas and common touchpoints is occurring.”

Palm Sunday, is a Catholic holiday which commemorates Jesus Christ’s entrance in Jeruselum, occurs on the Sunday before Easter and has been used for decades to draw attention to social issues relating to peace.

