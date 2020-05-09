Afghan health minister has coronavirus

Afghan Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz has tested positive for the coronavirus, his spokesman says.

The minister had been showing symptoms for several days and had already been in quarantine before the test, his spokesman added.

In Afghanistan, only about 3500 infections with the virus have been recorded so far as very few tests have been carried out. The actual number is likely to be significantly higher.

More than 270,000 Afghans have already returned since the beginning of the year from neighbouring Iran, which has been severely affected by the pandemic.

After four decades of war and crises, Afghanistan is suffering from medical shortages. Amid the coronavirus crisis, there is a shortage of personnel and equipment in many places.