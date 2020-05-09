Afghan health minister has coronavirus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Afghanistan Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman says. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Afghan health minister has coronavirus

By AAP

May 9, 2020

2020-05-09 02:51:25

Afghan Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz has tested positive for the coronavirus, his spokesman says.

The minister had been showing symptoms for several days and had already been in quarantine before the test, his spokesman added.

In Afghanistan, only about 3500 infections with the virus have been recorded so far as very few tests have been carried out. The actual number is likely to be significantly higher.

More than 270,000 Afghans have already returned since the beginning of the year from neighbouring Iran, which has been severely affected by the pandemic.

After four decades of war and crises, Afghanistan is suffering from medical shortages. Amid the coronavirus crisis, there is a shortage of personnel and equipment in many places.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Flu shot not mandatory for AFL players

The AFL will not implement a mandatory league-wide policy regarding the flu shot and will leave decisions on the vaccination up to players and club doctors.

rugby union

Rugby set to resume training in 10 days

Australia's Super Rugby clubs are eyeing a May 18 training restart with a seven-week build-up to a five-team domestic competition with no trans-Tasman finals.

rugby league

Three Titans stood down over health policy

Three Gold Coast players, including Bryce Cartwright, have been stood down by the NRL for refusing to take the flu shot.

rugby league

Titans' Cartwright signs NRL waiver form

Gold Coast Justin Holbrook has declared his NRL squad has either taken the flu shot or signed the league's revised waiver form.

tennis

Pospisil blasts Kyrgios' merger stance

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has copped a barrage from Canadian player Vasek Pospisil for his opposition to a proposed ATP and WTA merger.

news

inquiry

Decision reversed on Ruby Princess docking

An inquiry into the Ruby Princess debacle has been told the Port Authority allowed the ship to dock in a last-minute decision after it was told it was low risk.

sport

Australian rules football

Flu shot not mandatory for AFL players

The AFL will not implement a mandatory league-wide policy regarding the flu shot and will leave decisions on the vaccination up to players and club doctors.

world

economic indicator

US job losses hit 20.5 million in April

COVID-19 has dealt a blow to the US economy, with 20.5 million jobs lost in April, taking the unemployment rate to 14.7 per cent..