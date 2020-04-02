AFL can complete 17-game season: McLachlan

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Gillon McLachlan is confident the AFL will have time to complete its abbreviated season in 2020. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

AFL can complete 17-game season: McLachlan

By Anna Harrington

April 2, 2020

2020-04-02 09:27:13

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan is confident the league can get a 17-round season away, even if its return date is pushed beyond June 1.

The season is suspended until at least May 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic and was reduced to 17 games and finals before the 2020 campaign kicked off.

McLachlan said there are no plans to cut the season length beyond that figure and flagged the possibility of squeezing extra games into weeks to ensure the abbreviated campaign were completed.

“What we’re saying is ‘what is the drop-dead date to get 17 rounds away?'” McLachlan told ABC Radio Melbourne on Thursday.

“And it’s certainly later than June 1 – we can get our season away later than that.

“So it may get to the point that we need to look at different models beyond 17 but at the moment we have given ourselves that flexibility by 17 rounds.

“We’ve got a really united industry, a united group of players and clubs that know that it’s plausible to get 17 rounds away (and) almost maybe in less than 17 weeks if we compress it a little bit – maybe we could pick up one or two weeks there over the course of 17 weeks.

“So we have time beyond June 1 to get 17 rounds away.”

Meanwhile, McLachlan said AFL club members could ask for refunds if they needed but emphasised the importance of memberships to the 18 clubs’ financial viability.

“Of course (members can get refunds). If they need it, they can,” he said.

“But yes, we would love them to stay because our industry is in a battle and our clubs are in a battle to get through and the membership is their life blood.

“But all I’d say is I understand the pain going on out there and people need to make their own decisions… Though I know our members understand how big their contribution of membership is to their clubs.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL can complete 17-game season: McLachlan

The AFL's return date could yet be pushed past June 1 but chief executive Gillon McLachlan is adamant a 17-round season could still be completed this year.

tennis

Wimbledon canned for 1st time since WWII

Roger Federer says he is "devastated" after this year's Wimbledon championships were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian rules football

McLachlan rules out best-of-three AFL GF

Football great Leigh Matthews is a big supporter of a best-of-three grand final series, but AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has ruled it out.

rugby league

Greenberg to take same cut as NRL players

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg will take the same pay cut as the game's players during the coronavirus stoppage.

rugby league

Bulldogs sacked by NRL over sex scandal

Canterbury players Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera have had their NRL registrations cancelled following a schoolgirl sex scandal.

news

virus diseases

Fifth Victorian dies from coronavirus

A fifth person has died from coronavirus in Victoria, as number of infected persons in the state tops 1000 and the national death toll hits 22.

sport

tennis

Wimbledon canned for 1st time since WWII

Roger Federer says he is "devastated" after this year's Wimbledon championships were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

world

virus diseases

Global virus cases approaching 1 million

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases will exceed one million in the coming days, the World Health Organisation says.