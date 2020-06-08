AFL clears Geelong’s Steven of wrongdoing

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The AFL has cleared Jack Steven over his stabbing incident and he is free to debut for Geelong. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

AFL clears Geelong’s Steven of wrongdoing

By Shayne Hope

June 8, 2020

2020-06-08 16:17:35

The AFL has cleared Jack Steven of any wrongdoing over the stabbing incident which had led to the Geelong midfielder being hospitalised with a chest injury.

The incident was investigated by police, but details have not yet been made public.

The AFL released a statement on Monday declaring the matter closed.

“As per normal procedure, the AFL Integrity Department waited until after Victoria Police had closed its inquiry into the matter, before seeking details from Steven,” the statement read.

“The AFL Integrity Department is satisfied with Steven’s explanation and has determined there was no breach of AFL Rules or breach of any of the COVID-19 protocols that are currently in place.

“While the matter is now closed, the welfare of Steven remains the priority for the AFL and the Geelong Football Club.”

Steven was stabbed and took himself to hospital on May 17.

The 30-year-old has since returned to full training and is an outside chance to play his first match for Geelong on Friday night when they restart their 2020 season against Hawthorn.

But Steven’s limited preparation might hinder his selection chances.

The former St Kilda midfielder was on the cusp of AFL retirement last year, when he played seven games and took an extended break to focus on his mental health.

A four-time best-and-fairest winner at the Saints, Steven requested a trade to the Cats at the end of the 2019 season because he wanted to be closer to family and friends.

Latest sport

rugby league

Tigers' Reynolds fails drug test: report

The NRL career of Wests Tigers playmaker Josh Reynolds appears to have plunged into more chaos after reportedly failing a roadside drug test on Monday.

Australian rules football

AFL clears Geelong's Steven of wrongdoing

The AFL integrity department has decided Jack Steven has no case to answer over the stabbing incident which had resulted in him being hospitalised.

Australian rules football

Hawks relishing tough AFL block of games

Hawthorn face a difficult run of fixtures when the AFL resumes but star wingman Isaac Smith has taken a positive view of the tough block of games.

rugby league

Ponga, Best give Knights bright NRL future

Kalyn Ponga and Bradman Best have had a hand in all six Newcastle tries between them in a 34-18 NRL win over premiership favourites Canberra at Campbelltown.

boxing

Conor McGregor announces UFC retirement

One of the best-known UFC fighters, Conor McGregor has tweeted that he is retiring from the sport.

news

politics

Wage subsidies removed for childcare staff

Speculation is mounting the federal government may remove wage subsidies from other sectors after announcing an early end for childcare workers.

sport

rugby league

Tigers' Reynolds fails drug test: report

The NRL career of Wests Tigers playmaker Josh Reynolds appears to have plunged into more chaos after reportedly failing a roadside drug test on Monday.

world

civil unrest

US protesters demand police reforms

The weekend wave of US protests has had an almost festive tone as emboldened demonstrators push for police reform following the death of black man George Floyd.