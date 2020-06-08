AFL clears Geelong’s Steven of wrongdoing

The AFL has cleared Jack Steven of any wrongdoing over the stabbing incident which had led to the Geelong midfielder being hospitalised with a chest injury.

The incident was investigated by police, but details have not yet been made public.

The AFL released a statement on Monday declaring the matter closed.

“As per normal procedure, the AFL Integrity Department waited until after Victoria Police had closed its inquiry into the matter, before seeking details from Steven,” the statement read.

“The AFL Integrity Department is satisfied with Steven’s explanation and has determined there was no breach of AFL Rules or breach of any of the COVID-19 protocols that are currently in place.

“While the matter is now closed, the welfare of Steven remains the priority for the AFL and the Geelong Football Club.”

Steven was stabbed and took himself to hospital on May 17.

The 30-year-old has since returned to full training and is an outside chance to play his first match for Geelong on Friday night when they restart their 2020 season against Hawthorn.

But Steven’s limited preparation might hinder his selection chances.

The former St Kilda midfielder was on the cusp of AFL retirement last year, when he played seven games and took an extended break to focus on his mental health.

A four-time best-and-fairest winner at the Saints, Steven requested a trade to the Cats at the end of the 2019 season because he wanted to be closer to family and friends.