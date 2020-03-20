AFL closes for 30 days if player has virus

Some AFL players are in quarantine from the coronavirus as chief executive Gillon McLachlan says the competition will shut down for at least 30 days in the event of a positive test.

“We would certainly stand down for a minimum of 30 days,” McLachlan told 3AW radio on Friday.

“We need to make sure that our protocols are completely tight.”

McLachlan had previously said a positive test to a player would result in a 14-day closure of the competition.

He said no players had tested positive to the coronavirus.

“I know we have got players in quarantine,” he said.

“… I know there are no players or officials from tonight’s game that are pending tests.”

Western Bulldogs play Collingwood on Friday after Richmond defeated Carlton in the season-opener on Thursday night at an empty MCG.

“It’s just different,” McLachlan said of games without fans.

“Who knows how long we go for but I think people will get used to that … it was just great to see footy.

“Everyone is in such a terrible spot at the moment … (if) we get around the TV sets and get lost in it, hopefully for a few hours forget about the fact that people are losing jobs and people are crook and everything else.

“It’s not the only reason, clearly there’s others … we’re a game but not the main game.”

McLachlan also said players were unlikely to share water bottles, as they did during Thursday night’s opener.

“The first game, I think you will forgive everyone for being a bit habitual,” he said.

“We will get the protocols better and I think you will see changes tonight.”