AFL clubs are expected to seek assistance through JobKeeper funding to safeguard staff. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

AFL clubs apply for JobKeeper assistance

By Shayne Hope

April 1, 2020

2020-04-01 14:15:27

The AFL’s 18 clubs have reportedly applied for the Federal Government’s JobKeeper assistance package.

The move comes after the AFL and many of the clubs were forced to stand down up to 80 per cent of their employees in the face of the financial firestorm caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Eligible employees are entitled to $1500 a fortnight under the $130 billion stimulus plan unveiled by Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday.

The following day, AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan indicated it was likely clubs would seek government assistance.

“This was an incredibly strong announcement by the Federal Government,” McLachlan told SEN.

“Our guys are working through it, but it feels like it’s going to apply to people in the industry who have been stood down.

“It’s obviously a huge plus and an incredibly positive thing for so many people.”

If the clubs’ applications are successful, the assistance could go some way towards ensuring they can ride out the massive financial hit being taken during the AFL shutdown period.

The AFL is committed to helping all 18 clubs survive beyond the coronavirus pandemic and will use part of the $500 million line of credit it secured with banks this week to ensure that happens.

