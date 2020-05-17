AFL clubs raring to go as training resumes

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Nathan Buckley (c) is looking forward to getting his Collingwood AFL players back on the field. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

AFL clubs raring to go as training resumes

By Anna Harrington

May 17, 2020

2020-05-17 19:24:44

AFL clubs will re-open their doors on Monday as the competition’s players return to small-group training sessions.

Right across the league, players can begin training in groups of eight on Monday, before a return to whole group, full-contact training from Monday May 25.

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley believes every club will face their own difficulties but he is confident a four-week training period will be enough to prepare his side for football’s June 11 competitive return.

“You’re not going to have a perfect fit,” Buckley told Nine’s Sunday Footy Show.

“You’re not going to be able to have everything ideally prepared from a time perspective, and even from a staffing perspective, given the situation that we’re in

“So every club is going to have to work to their own restraints and constraints to their best fit. I mean, Perth and Adelaide clubs have got different issues to the other 14 clubs in the competition.

“But we feel like a four-week preparation is going to be OK with us – a ‘Level B’ week next week and then three ‘Level C’ weeks at this point leading into that June 11 weekend.

“We’ll be able to get our players up and about well enough.”

Adelaide and Port Adelaide will train in the South Australian capital this week and plan to arrive in their Gold Coast quarantine hubs by May 24 ahead of the return to full training.

There are a range of mechanisms in place targeted at avoiding a COVID-19 outbreak.

Players and officials have already undergone the first of what will soon be twice-weekly coronavirus tests, and they will also face daily health checks.

The AFL is still negotiating with the AFLPA regarding restrictions but players or officials caught breaching regulations will be charged under the AFL’s new “conduct unbecoming” rules and face stiff penalties.

GWS captain Stephen Coniglio believes players will be on their best behaviour to keep the season up and running.

“You don’t want to be the player that slips up, let alone the player that costs everyone else,” Coniglio told ABC’s Offsiders.

“More than ever this AFL season will be won by the team that has the best discipline, and is the most resilient.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Souths' Walker being blackmailed: reports

Rabbitohs five-eighth Cody Walker was involved in an incident in October 2019 which he now says has become part of a blackmail claim.

Australian rules football

AFL clubs raring to go as training resumes

As AFL players return to small-group training on Monday, Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley is confident his team will be well prepared for the season restart.

rugby league

NRL's road map to return nears completion

The NRL should within days clear the final hurdles on the road to the sport's return, ending eight weeks of drama sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian rules football

AFL keen to avoid early Derby, Showdown

The AFL hopes to schedule the Derby and Showdown later in the season, rather than holding them in Gold Coast hubs in the first month of the restart.

Australian rules football

Police investigating Cats' Steven injury

Police are investigating after Geelong midfielder Jack Steven was left recovering in hospital after suffering a reported wound to his chest.

news

medical research

Info from 'Dr Google' poses risk: study

About 40 per cent of Australians turn to "Dr Google" for advice but get the correct diagnosis as the first result just 36 per cent of the time, a study shows.

sport

rugby league

Souths' Walker being blackmailed: reports

Rabbitohs five-eighth Cody Walker was involved in an incident in October 2019 which he now says has become part of a blackmail claim.

world

health

China opens more schools, revives flights

No new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in China, bringing the total to 4634 out of 82,947 cases recorded since the outbreak was first detected in Wuhan.