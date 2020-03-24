AFL, clubs reeling from shutdown job cuts

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Crows coach Matthew Nicks says it will be a "tough couple of months" as AFL faces financial woe. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

AFL, clubs reeling from shutdown job cuts

By Oliver Caffrey

March 24, 2020

2020-03-24 00:58:59

The AFL and its clubs are reeling following a brutal day of job cuts prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, which has halted the season after just one round and plunged the industry into financial chaos.

Roughly 80 per cent of the AFL’s workforce has been stood down, with the competition postponed until at least May 31.

Staff at all 18 clubs were let go on Monday as Australia’s richest sporting code grapples with the most challenging period in its history.

Players have offered to take a 50 per cent pay cut for at least the next two months, while coaches last week agreed to a 20 per cent reduction in salary when games were being played in empty stadiums. That figure is sure to increase.

The sport’s leaders spoke about the pain of what is being labelled football’s ‘Black Monday’.

“It’s been a tough day and it was really about getting our players the best possible care we could, making sure we get them set up in what is going to be a challenging couple of months,” rookie Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks told Fox Footy.

“Our priority was to really get them with loved ones … with borders closing down it’s more of a challenge travelling around the country.”

AFL executives, including chief executive Gillon McLachlan, are taking a minimum 20 per cent pay cut.

All remaining staff at the AFL will have reduced hours during the shut-down period, while casual workers have been let go.

“This has been a very tough day for every member of our team. I am enormously proud of the team that works at the AFL, which makes these steps so difficult to undertake,” McLachlan said.

“Once the temporary suspension period is completed, our plan is to complete the remaining 144 games plus finals.

“We will continue to monitor the May 31 resumption date, taking the best advice from government and relevant medical authorities.”

Brisbane captain Dayne Zorko said player pay cuts were inevitable but he was seriously concerned about staff who have lost their jobs.

“I’m thinking more about the great people at our football club we had to let go today,” he told Fox Footy.

After Wednesday, players will be unable to return to their clubs for at least five weeks as the industry shuts down to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL searching for restart options

The NRL will immediately begin canvassing options to restart the premiership after the coronavirus postponed a season for the first time in the code's history.

Australian rules football

AFL, clubs reeling from shutdown job cuts

The AFL has stood down 80 per cent of its workforce as Australia's richest sporting code grapples with the financial crisis brought about by COVID-19.

Summer Olympics

IOC, Japan flag postponing Games

The IOC will decide within the next four weeks whether to postpone the Tokyo Olympics as Canada announced a boycott and Australia said to expect a 2021 event.

Australian rules football

AFL, clubs stand down staff in shutdown

About 80 per cent of AFL employees have been stood down until June as the league deals with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic halting the season.

rugby union

All change as rugby postpones new comp

Players to go back-to-basics as Rugby Australia pushes back the start of a revamped all-Australian competition to replace Super Rugby until at least May 1.

news

politics

Students included in coronavirus package

Full-time students have been included in the Morrison government's coronavirus stimulus measures in a last-minute decision.

sport

rugby league

NRL searching for restart options

The NRL will immediately begin canvassing options to restart the premiership after the coronavirus postponed a season for the first time in the code's history.

world

virus diseases

NZ to enter lockdown to fight COVID-19

A spike in coronavirus cases has prompted the New Zealand government to lift its coronavirus alert level setting from two to four.