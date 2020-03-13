Discover Australian Associated Press

Richmond and Carlton are scheduled to play the first match of the 2020 AFL season. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

AFL considers virus options after GP axed

By Jason Phelan

March 13, 2020

2020-03-13 12:26:15

Fresh doubts have been cast on the opening round of the AFL premiership season after the cancellation of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix due to coronavirus fears. 

AFL officials are working through their options – including playing in empty stadiums or delaying round one – with an announcement expected on Friday.

In an escalation in the fight against the spread of the virus, Cricket Australia also announced on Friday morning that fans would be locked out of Australia’s three-match men’s ODI series against New Zealand.

The league must act quickly following the developments, with round six of the AFLW season scheduled to get underway on Friday night when Geelong host North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium.

The 2020 AFL premiership season is due to start next week when Richmond and Carlton clash at the MCG on Thursday night.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters on Friday morning that detailed discussions with the AFL are continuing. 

“They will have to confront some of these issues as well, whether they proceed and if they do proceed if they can with fans,” Andrews said.

“I know it’s deeply frustrating to not be able to tell you if there will be footy next week. 

“I’m simply not in a position to do that.”

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan told reporters on Tuesday that the league was planning for round one to go ahead.

But he added that the league will be guided by expert medical advice from government agencies and raised the prospect of locking out fans.

AFL clubs have implemented a range of measures, including excluding fans from training and banning autographs and selfies, in an attempt to protect their players and staff.

