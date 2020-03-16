AFL cuts 2020 comp to 17 rounds, start TBC

The AFL has cut its season from 23 rounds to 17 but doubt remains over Thursday night’s opening game kicking-off as planned.

All 18 teams will play each other once in the coronavirus-affected program, with the first four rounds of games to run as scheduled before a new draw is created for the rest of the competition.

A decision on whether Richmond and Carlton’s season-opener goes ahead behind closed doors will be delayed until Tuesday, AFL boss Gillon McLachlan announced on Monday.

The finals series could be pushed back into October, or even November, in order to complete the season.

But one roadblock for the AFL is that the men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket tournament is due to start at major grounds across Australia on October 18.

“If it’s done by the end of September, fabulous – but if we need more time we’ll do that,” McLachlan told reporters.

“We’ve got 40 weeks to get a 17-week season away until the end of 2020 … and we’ll use every one of those weekends.

“We have flexibility now with a 17-round season that buys more time.”

McLachlan said if one player tested positive for COVID-19 then the AFL will shut down the competition for at least 14 days, possibly longer.

It comes as Collingwood confirmed their captain Scott Pendlebury is being tested for coronavirus after presenting with cold-like symptoms last week.

Results for the star midfielder’s test are expected back on Tuesday.

McLachlan said the AFL needed to respond to the coronavirus crisis properly and protect the integrity of the competition.

“This unprecedented community challenge requires an unprecedented response. Football will find a way through,” McLachlan said.

“What we do know is we will get a season away. We don’t have all the answers at the moment.

“We’re in constant contact with the clubs and the AFLPA (AFL Players’ Association).”

State leagues, including the VFL, SANFL, WAFL, NEAFL and TSL – as well as their associated women’s competitions – have been postponed until at least May 31.

The AFL Players’ Association will hold phone briefings with AFL and AFLW players on Monday night to gauge their feelings on the evolving situation.

“From there, we’ll feel informed about where the players sit and hopefully they’ll feel informed about what’s going on,” the association’s chief executive Paul Marsh said.