Gillon McLachlan says every sector of the AFL will suffer financially as a result of COVID-19. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

AFL faces pay ‘pain’ in coronavirus crisis

By Oliver Caffrey

March 16, 2020

2020-03-16 23:05:32

AFL players will be forced to take pay cuts as the entire industry braces to “tighten their belts” amid the coronavirus crisis hitting the world.

The season is not even certain to start as planned on Thursday night, with the AFL to make a decision on Tuesday about round one.

When confirming on Monday that the 2020 fixture would be slashed from 23 rounds to 17, AFL boss Gillon McLachlan said every sector of the league will suffer financially as a result of COVID-19.

Players will reportedly be asked to take pay cuts of up to 20 per cent during a shortened season.

“We’ve obviously had those discussions with the PA (AFL players association) to say there’s going to be an amount of pain to be felt right across the industry,” McLachlan said.

“Everyone will have to tighten their belts. It’s clubs, it’s the AFL and that obviously includes the players.

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley said he would be happy to to give up some of his wage for the sake of the AFL.

“We should find a fairly consistent skim.. whatever percentage off the top that’s going to help fill the hole,” Buckley told Nine’s Footy Classified.

All 18 teams will play each other once in the coronavirus-affected program, with the first four rounds of games to run as scheduled before a new draw is created for the rest of the competition.

Richmond and Carlton are due to open the season behind closed doors at the MCG on Thursday night, but that remains in limbo.

McLachlan said if one player tested positive for coronavirus then the AFL will shut down completely for at least 14 days, possibly longer.

State leagues, including the VFL, SANFL, WAFL, NEAFL and TSL – as well as their associated women’s competitions – have been postponed until at least May 31.

The AFLW has two rounds to go before finals and the future of its season is expected to be decided on Tuesday.

