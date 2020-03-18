Discover Australian Associated Press

Richmond and Carlton will kick-off the AFL season in front of no fans at the MCG. Image by Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

AFL facing entire an season without fans

By Oliver Caffrey

March 18, 2020

2020-03-18 22:59:55

The entire AFL season, even the grand final, could be played without crowds as round one kicks off amid the coronavirus crisis.

Reigning premiers Richmond will host Carlton at the MCG in Thursday night’s season opener, with AFL boss Gillon McLachlan declaring the 17-round fixture list “will not look like any other”.

Matches will be played behind closed doors indefinitely with shortened 16-and-a-half minute quarters plus time-on.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a range of new measures, including a ban on all non-essential indoor gatherings of more than 100 people.

The government’s measures could last up to six months, or more, meaning the whole season could be played without spectators, which would be a giant financial blow to the league, clubs and players.

“It depends how this plays out, but it (no crowds) feels like it’s a possibility,” McLachlan told reporters on Wednesday night.

“I think it’s going to be a long year and our players and industry want to get moving.

“(The players) know this is going to be a long journey in what is an unprecedented time.”

The first four rounds will be crammed into a quicker time frame with the season to be under constant threat of shutting down.

The competition will be immediately postponed immediately if any player or official tests positive to coronavirus.

McLachlan said the AFL was yet to decide on a schedule past round one.

“Things have been changing fast. We’ll get away this weekend and then we’ll be working through it as we roll through the weekend,” he said.

“Tonight it’s appropriate to continue and we know it’s something that’s reviewed every day.”

Some 88 per cent of AFL players voted on Monday night in favour of starting the season this week despite the outbreak of COVID-19, which has sporting leagues and events around the world to shut down.

