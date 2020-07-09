Discover Australian Associated Press

The holding-the-ball rule has come under question following the Hawks-Kangaroos contest. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

AFL ‘flinched’ on tackling rule: Beveridge

By Anna Harrington

July 9, 2020

2020-07-09 11:04:41

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge says the AFL “flinched” in cracking down on the holding-the-ball rule after Alastair Clarkson’s complaints and needs to hold its nerve before making adjustments mid-season.

In the wake of Hawthorn’s win over North Melbourne, Clarkson lamented a lack of holding-the-ball calls and a memo was sent to umpires and clubs regarding the rule interpretation last week.

“I just wish the people involved in the game would just take a breath before they criticise the game and to make sure that we hold our nerve and don’t change rules and adjust things on a whim,” Beveridge told reporters on Thursday. 

“You need more than a one-event sample size to force change and we’re too quick to flinch and it’s not helping the game and we had a flinch last week and we don’t need any more.”

Beveridge previously worked under Clarkson at Hawthorn and said the Hawks coach should continue to express his opinion – but it was up to the AFL to decide whether he was right.

“Clarko’s got every right as a statesman of the game to have his opinion and put that across, but it’s up to the powers at AFL to work out whether or not they flinch – and they flinched. So we need to be better than that,” he said.

“Imagine the challenge for the umpires and the players, that within a week, we have a change or an adjustment, and we do it too often and it’s not acceptable.”

Beveridge said making a significant change to a rule or interpretation mid-season struck at the game’s integrity.

“Yes it does (strike at the integrity of the game) – absolutely because it means that there’s no formal process to really discuss and risk manage what’s going to happen at the end of that,” Beveridge said.

“We’ve always got to forecast the change that will happen with any adjustment to rules, adjudication or interpretation and we don’t do it well enough – so we have to be better at it.”

Meanwhile, Beveridge emphasised there was a “tipping point” when it came to reducing the turnaround between games in a bid to condense the fixture.

“Because of the shorter game time, the recovery processes seem to be working pretty well – the boys aren’t as fatigued at the end of games as they normally would be,” he said.

“So there’s no doubt that the five-day (turnaround) is probably the new six-day.

“But a four-day turnaround would be a huge challenge – it can’t go to three – and we’ll work through it.”

