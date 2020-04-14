Discover Australian Associated Press

Port Adelaide chairman David Koch believes the AFL could be up and running again in July. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

AFL games possible by July: David Koch

By Jason Phelan

April 14, 2020

2020-04-14 15:04:47

Port Adelaide chairman David Koch is cautiously optimistic the AFL premiership season will emerge from the coronavirus shutdown in late July, with an even earlier return possible with a bit of luck.

Koch has been buoyed by recent developments in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, with further progress to allow the resumption of games without fans or in quarantine hubs.

“If we’re vigilant, and we keep making the progress that we are now, (playing by) the end of July is a possibility,” Koch told SEN on Tuesday. 

“But if there’s a chink in the armour or we get too complacent and it flares up again it puts it back.

“If we’re lucky (it could be sooner), it really does depend on how well we do from now on.”

Creating quarantine hubs, where teams are separated into three groups and isolated in different states to limit their exposure to coronavirus, is one of up to 15 scenarios the league is pondering.

The plan has sparked much debate, with senior coaches largely embracing the concept, while AFL Players’ Association president Patrick Dangerfield has voiced his concerns.

GWS chairman Tony Shepherd is also wary of the risks, labelling hubs as potential cruise ships in the making.

Koch, who is confident all 18 clubs will ultimately survive the crisis, believes hubs shouldn’t be disregarded as a way out of the shutdown.

“If we have to do it, if that’s the plan that’s decided on, we make it work,” he said.

“If that’s the only option available, the best option, then you’ve got to do what’s best.

“We’ve go to think of the future of the game, not just your club or your own position, it is much bigger than that.

“We’re literally fighting to keep it alive.”

