AFL grand final to remain in day timeslot

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The 2020 AFL grand final at the MCG will get underway at 2.30pm on September 26. Image by (AAP Image/Michael Dodge)

Australian rules football

AFL grand final to remain in day timeslot

By Anna Harrington

February 17, 2020

2020-02-17 18:13:46

The AFL grand final will maintain its traditional afternoon timeslot in 2020.

There has been ongoing speculation the league could eventually move the game to a twilight or night slot, for broadcast and entertainment reasons.

But on Monday, the AFL commission confirmed this year’s decider – to be held on Saturday 26 September – would maintain its 2.30pm start time, as recommended by chief executive Gillon McLachlan.

“The commission ratified the recommendation from AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan for the start time for the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final to remain in the day timeslot,” the AFL said in a statement.

AFL commission chairman Richard Goyder has previously expressed his support for a twilight grand final.

“The Toyota AFL Grand Final is the biggest event in the Australian sporting calendar, consistently attracting more than 100,000 fans to the MCG for the last Saturday in September,” he said in a statement.

“Our grand final showcases the best parts of our game, both on and off the field, and we look forward to another outstanding AFL season ahead of us.

“We will continue to ensure the event remains the benchmark for Australian sport.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL grand final to remain in day timeslot

The AFL commission has opted to maintain the AFL grand final in its current afternoon timeslot for the 2020 season.

rugby league

Fullback the future for NRL's Mitchell

Latrell Mitchell hopes to emulate Greg Inglis and "change the game" at fullback at South Sydney this NRL season, after risking "complacency" at the Roosters.

rugby league

No NZ anthem as Maori All Stars show unity

The Maori All Stars say the decision to not play God Defend New Zealand before the NRL All Stars game is a show of support for their Indigenous opponents.

cricket

India set to play Gabba and day-night Test

The Gabba is likely to host the Test series opener between Australia and India next summer, while one of the four matches is set to be played under lights.

motor racing

Holden decision leaves Supercars uncertain

General Motors' decision to retire the Holden brand has left Supercars teams and officials scrambling to determine what the future holds for the championship.

news

economy, business and finance

GM to scrap Holden brand in Aust and NZ

General Motors has made the "difficult" decision to retire the Holden brand in Australia and NZ, dumping the name synonymous with Australian motoring by 2021.

sport

rugby league

Fullback the future for NRL's Mitchell

Latrell Mitchell hopes to emulate Greg Inglis and "change the game" at fullback at South Sydney this NRL season, after risking "complacency" at the Roosters.

world

virus diseases

Virus cases rise again in China

The number of new coronavirus cases in China has again grown, with worries the economic repercussions will begin appearing in Japan and Singapore.