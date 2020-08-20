Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Michael Long has urged fans to proudly fly the Aboriginal flag at TIO Stadium. Image by David Moir/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

AFL great Long backs AFL in flag furore

By Steve Larkin

August 20, 2020

2020-08-20 19:18:22

AFL great Michael Long says his fight for the rights of the Aboriginal flag has wide repercussions for Australia.

Long is disgusted that licensing rights will prevent the flag being displayed during the AFL’s looming Indigenous round.

The AFL refused to enter into an agreement with the licensees to use the flag at AFL venues – a decision Long wholeheartedly supports.

The flag’s copyright is held by Harold Thomas, who designed the distinctive flag in 1971.

Thomas granted a licence to Flagworld Pty Ltd for the use of the design in manufacture and marketing of the flag.

He also gave a licence to WAM Clothing for use of the design on clothing, for $20,000 and royalties over a period of 10 years.

The licensees sent legal cease and desist letters to the AFL, NRL and Aboriginal-owned clothing businesses.

Long says the AFL was correct in refusing to strike a deal with the licensees.

“I commend the AFL for what they have done, not entering into something with the flag this weekend,” Long said on Thursday.

Long’s home city Darwin will host two games, with Carlton playing Gold Coast on Friday night before the annual Dreamtime fixture between his old club Essendon and Richmond on Saturday night.

Long repeated calls for fans to proudly fly the flag at both games at TIO Stadium.

“It’s (an) Australian flag,” he said.

“It’s symbolic to our people. There’s a lot of people who have given rise to that flag, even elders who aren’t with us today,

“Hopefully it’s a sea of red and black and yellow – it’s a combination of Richmond and Essendon (colours).”

The AFL on Thursday indicated it would back pushes to reclaim the licensing rights of the flag.

The league’s general manager of inclusion and social policy Tanya Hosch said the flag would be missed at match venues this round.

“We have taken very sage advice from the AFL Aboriginal Torres Strait Islander Advisory Council not to enter into that licensing agreement,” Hosch said on Thursday.

“(The decision is) really in tune with the sentiment of Aboriginal people and I think a lot of other Australians who have come to appreciate and respect what the Aboriginal flag represents.

“We have been clear to say where we stand on that.

“And there’s a lot of hard work going on in the background which we support so this can be resolved for all Australians.”

Hosch expected the crowds at both games at TIO Stadium, limited to about 5000 people because of coronavirus restrictions, to heed Long’s call and display the flag.

“There’s so many people who want to proudly celebrate their Aboriginal heritage … whether it be in football and in the social fabric of this nation,” she said.

“And we expect people to be proud of that.

“There’s nothing with holding a flag as it pertains to being on a flag pole or on a stick, so I expect that people will do that proudly, particularly following the call from Michael Long.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Port players suspended for AFL breach

Port Adelaide's Peter Ladhams and Dan Houston are the latest AFL players to be suspended for breaching the league's COVID-19 protocols.

Australian rules football

AFL great Long backs AFL in flag furore

Essendon's Michael Long says the AFL was right to not pay licensing fees to display the Aboriginal flag at venues during the looming Indigenous round.

soccer

Aussies set for women's Champions League

Several Australians will be involved in this weekend's Women's Champions League quarter-finals, including Ellie Carpenter and Arsenal coach Joe Montemurro.

netball

Giants to meet Super Netball over send-off

The Giants will seek clarification with Super Netball officials over the competition's first ever send-off, with their goal defence Kristiana Manu'a forced off.

Australian rules football

Hardwick defends under-fire Tiger Lynch

Richmond AFL forward Tom Lynch has received fierce support from coach Damien Hardwick after being heavily criticised for his aggression off the ball.

news

epidemic and plague

NSW records five new COVID-19 infections

NSW has announced five new coronavirus infections, with health authorities remaining concerned about community transmission in southwestern and western Sydney.

sport

Australian rules football

Port players suspended for AFL breach

Port Adelaide's Peter Ladhams and Dan Houston are the latest AFL players to be suspended for breaching the league's COVID-19 protocols.

world

politics

Suspected poisoning of Putin opponent

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in hospital in Siberia suffering symptoms of poisoning after drinking a cup of tea, his spokeswoman says.