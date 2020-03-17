AFL to make 2020 season call on Wednesday

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
AFLPA boss Paul Marsh says the players are eager to get the 2020 men's season started. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

AFL to make 2020 season call on Wednesday

By Shayne Hope

March 17, 2020

2020-03-17 18:28:46

The AFL will wait until Wednesday to make a decision on whether round one of the 2020 season goes ahead amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus crisis.

It leaves players and clubs in limbo ahead of Thursday night’s season opener between Carlton and Richmond, which is due to be played behind closed doors at the MCG.

The AFL’s move to push back a final call on Tuesday evening came as the AFL and AFLW playing groups confirmed their commitment to playing out their respective seasons.

Players’ Association boss Paul Marsh said an “overwhelming majority” of players indicated they were eager to continue as planned, but admitted some had also expressed safety concerns.

The AFL released a statement on Tuesday evening saying it would continue to be guided by relevant Government and medical authorities.

Marsh said players were prepared for a decision on round one to be pushed back as far as Thursday, however, the AFL has committed to making a call more than 24 hours out from the season opener.

The decision could yet be taken out of the league’s hands.

The Federal Government is considering whether to drastically reduce the number of people allowed in ‘mass gatherings’ from the current 500 cap.

There is also a push from Perth-based medical professionals to close the WA borders.

Both situations would present insurmountable hurdles for the AFL in its bid to start the season.

As it stands, the AFL is set to push ahead with a reduced 17-round men’s season, announced on Monday, which was designed to give the competition wiggle room around likely postponements at some point.

But AFL players have since urged the league to consider a backflip and attempt to play out a full season of 22 matches per club, plus finals.

Marsh said players are prepared to keep playing later than usual in the year in order to make that happen.

“The players want to play, the players will do everything they can,” Marsh said.

“They still have optimism of a 22-game season here.

“We’ve got a 40-week window and players will make sacrifices around scheduling and leave and everything else to try to give the industry a chance of surviving this or getting through this.”

Marsh said players had accepted they would need to take a pay cut at some point as the AFL faces a major loss of revenue.

Negotiations between the league and players could take months.

“Everyone’s hurting here and the players will be part of that,” Marsh said.

“We have a role to play and we accept that that’s going to happen.

“We don’t know what the size of the hole is yet, so that needs to be worked through.”

Latest sport

rugby union

Rugby Aust stressed by coronavirus threat

Rugby Australia have postponed their media rights process and says coronavirus-related restrictions may place the code under extreme financial pressure.

Australian rules football

AFL to make 2020 season call on Wednesday

AFL players are eager to take the field despite the coronavirus crisis, with the league set to make a final decision on round one on Wednesday.

sport

AFL still in limbo as NBL grand finals off

The start of the AFL season remains in limbo as the NBL grand final series has been halted amid ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

soccer

Phoenix agree to fly after FFA assurances

Wellington Phoenix will fly to Australia for the remainder of the A-League after securing a training venue for their mandatory isolation period.

basketball

Winner unknown as NBL cancels finals

The NBL are yet to confirm if a winner will be crowned after announcing the last two games of the grand final series have been cancelled.

news

health

NSW $2.3b virus package as cases reach 210

NSW authorities hope an economic stimulus and a series of unprecedented measures will contain the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and slow the virus' spread.

sport

rugby union

Rugby Aust stressed by coronavirus threat

Rugby Australia have postponed their media rights process and says coronavirus-related restrictions may place the code under extreme financial pressure.

world

economic policy

NZ government announces $NZ12bn stimulus

A wage guarantee and a welfare increase are the centrepieces of a $NZ12.1 billion economic stimulus package announced by the NZ government.