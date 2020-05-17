AFL players feel responsibility: Coniglio

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
GWS' Stephen Coniglio (centre) says AFL players will be on "best behaviour" ahead of season restart. Image by Brendon Thorne/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

AFL players feel responsibility: Coniglio

By Anna Harrington and Oliver Caffrey

May 17, 2020

2020-05-17 11:46:04

GWS captain Stephen Coniglio believes players will be on their best behaviour in order to keep the AFL season up and running amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AFL is confident it has the resilience to avoid major disruption if a coronavirus case emerges among players or staff.

Coniglio says footballers are prepared to obey what AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has described as “over and beyond” measures to ensure the success of a restarted season.

“You don’t want to be the player that slips up, let alone the player that costs everyone else,” the star midfielder told ABC’s Offsiders. 

“More than ever this AFL season will be won by the team that has the best discipline, and is the most resilient.

“You can take a lot of positives from (the shortened 17-round season), and to play every team once is the fairest model. 

“No crowds for a little bit and playing everyone once, it gets about as fair as it has gotten for a while.”

Teams will resume non-contact training in groups of eight on Monday, then full contact training from May 25.

There are a range of mechanisms in place in a bid to avoid an outbreak.

Players and officials have already undergone the first of what will soon be twice-weekly coronavirus tests, and they will also face daily health checks.

“We can’t be risk-free but we’ve so far tested 1,260 players and officials, we’ve got zero confirmed cases of COVID-19,” AFL chairman Richard Goyder told ABC Grandstand.

“We’re going to be testing players twice a week (and) they’re going to have a health check every day, as are the officials around them.

“We’ve got seven layers of protocols we’re putting in place to ensure we protect the health and wellbeing of our players.”

The AFL is still in negotiation with the AFLPA regarding restrictions around the restart but players or officials caught breaching regulations will be charged under the AFL’s new “conduct unbecoming” rules and face stiff penalties.

Meanwhile, Adelaide and Port Adelaide will arrive in their Gold Coast quarantine hubs by May 24, allowing them to start full contact training the next day.

Latest sport

rugby league

League great Arthur Summons dies at 84

Rugby league great Arthur Summons has died in Sydney.

Australian rules football

AFL players feel responsibility: Coniglio

Giants skipper Stephen Coniglio says players will be on their best behaviour under the AFL's new health rules as preparations ramp up for the season restart.

Australian rules football

Cats midfielder Jack Steven in hospital

Geelong midfielder Jack Steven is recovering in hospital after being injured in an incident on Saturday night.

tennis

Kyrgios unloads with Murray in live chat

A drunken Nick Kyrgios has unloaded on some of tennis' biggest names in an entertaining Instagram Live chat with close mate Andy Murray on Saturday.

rugby league

NRL teams denied one-referee scrimmage

Coronavirus-enforced travel restrictions mean NRL teams won't have the benefit of scrimmages under the new referee system before the season returns on May 28.

news

health

COAG clumsy, red tape needs cutting: NSW

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the interstate COAG forum needs an urgent revamp while calling for economic reform, the cutting of red tape and GST talks.

sport

rugby league

League great Arthur Summons dies at 84

Rugby league great Arthur Summons has died in Sydney.

world

health

Obama's frank speech to college graduates

Barack Obama has offered a brutal assessment of US officials overseeing the nation's coronavirus response in an online speech to graduating college students.