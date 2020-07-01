AFL players need to relocate from hotspots

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Carlton star and father-of-four Eddie Betts admits it would be tough to join an AFL quarantine hub. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

AFL players need to relocate from hotspots

By Shayne Hope and Oliver Caffrey

July 1, 2020

2020-07-01 15:45:04

AFL players living in Melbourne’s coronavirus hotspots will need to urgently relocate to other suburbs if they want to play games in Sydney.

With Victoria’s AFL teams on the brink of moving to interstate quarantine hubs because of the state’s fresh COVID-19 threat, some players and staff have been told to find temporary accommodation by midnight Wednesday.

NSW health officials have warned residents from suburbs about to re-enter lockdowns could face up to six months in jail or a $11,000 fine if they enter the state.

The move will affect up to seven of Melbourne’s nine AFL clubs.

Players are expected to be put in hotels at the AFL’s expense if they cannot find alternate accommodation.

The AFL is expected to finalise later on Wednesday which states and territories the Victoria teams relocate to as soon as next week.

NSW previously had an open-border arrangement, but with Victorian COVID-19 cases spiking health authorities have opted to toughen their stance.

Earlier, Carlton veteran and father-of-four Eddie Betts said it would be a difficult decision to enter an AFL hub for an indefinite period of time.

“It would be (difficult to enter a hub), I’m not going to lie,” Betts told AFL 360.

“I’ve got four young kids at home and it would be tough just to pack up and leave, but the football club’s been fantastic.

“(CEO) Cain Liddle and (football boss) Brad Lloyd have kept the players’ and coaches’ partners (across everything) from day dot with what’s going on with the footy club.

“But it’s unknown and we don’t know what’s going to happen.

“It’s more than likely that we’re going to be in the hub, but I’ll respect anyone’s decision if they don’t want to play as well.”

Richmond captain Trent Cotchin said there was a “genuine chance” some players would elect not to enter hubs.

Cotchin said players expecting babies or with young families or other personal issues might choose not to relocate.

West Coast, Fremantle, Adelaide and Port Adelaide were all sent to a temporary base in Queensland for early rounds of the season restart.

Latest sport

rugby union

Wallabies selection to be Super-charged

Australian-based Wallabies contenders will have nowhere to hide when the domestic Super Rugby AU launches on Friday.

Australian rules football

AFL players need to relocate from hotspots

Players from Melbourne-based AFL clubs living in COVID-19 hotspots need to urgently find alternate housing to ensure they are not barred from entering NSW.

Australian rules football

Confused Magpie Sidebottom faces AFL ban

Collingwood veteran Steele Sidebottom can't quite remember the details of his coronavirus breach due to his alcohol consumption.

soccer

Adelaide miffed by A-League NSW focus

Adelaide United interim coach Carl Veart says the club is mystified by an A-League fixture which has them playing their home games in NSW.

rugby league

Storm could see NRL season out in Qld

Craig Bellamy accepts his Melbourne team may not return to Victoria this NRL season and hopes to play 'home' games on the Sunshine Coast rather than Brisbane.

news

health

SA may lift NSW and ACT border rules

South Australia is increasingly likely to lift border restrictions with NSW and Victoria, and is taking international flights originally destined for Victoria.

sport

rugby union

Wallabies selection to be Super-charged

Australian-based Wallabies contenders will have nowhere to hide when the domestic Super Rugby AU launches on Friday.

world

arrest

HK police move swiftly to enforce new law

A first arrest has been made under Hong Kong's new national security law, with a man holding a flag advocating independence detained by police.