Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
AFL ladder leaders Port Adelaide are earning high praise for their attacking approach in 2020. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

AFL premiership contenders flex muscles

By Shayne Hope

August 9, 2020

2020-08-09 20:05:41

It’s hard to tell who the best side in the AFL is this year.

The ladder will tell you it’s Port Adelaide, who have sat on top of the pile all season and rubber stamped their flag credentials on Saturday night by outlasting reigning premiers Richmond in a finals-like classic.

But West Coast are one of several challengers mounting serious cases on the back of a six-game winning streak that has put them firmly in the hunt for a finals double-chance.

The Eagles’ latest kill came in the form of a comfortable 11.6 (72) to 7.8 (50) victory over Carlton on Sunday at Optus Stadium, where they put their foot down during the third quarter to wrest momentum and kill off any hopes of an upset.

The Blues have played against five of the top six sides on the ladder – including both the Power and Eagles – and coach David Teague is in a strong position to make a judgment on the contenders.

“I said to our players they (West Coast) have probably been the best we’ve played against,” Teague said.

“They’ve got strength across the whole field, in every line.

“I thought their midfield in particular when it got going got on top of us.

“I think they’re probably as good as any team we’ve played, if not the best.”

The scary thing for West Coast’s flag rivals and upcoming opponents, including Hawthorn next Sunday, is that coach Adam Simpson believes they still have plenty of room for improvement.

“We’re a good side, but we are no different than anyone else in terms of bringing intensity and playing four quarters,” Simpson said.

“We are still searching for that.”

Brisbane produced a similar performance on Saturday night when they set up a 14.12 (96) to 11.6 (72) win over the Western Bulldogs with a scintillating second-quarter burst.

The Lions piled on five quick goals as Dayne Zorko, Jarryd Lyons and Brownlow Medal favourite Lachie Neale dominated the midfield.

It was a show of force in the sense that the Lions were below their absolute best and still managed to comfortably account for a side that many experts tipped to challenge for the premiership this season.

But few clubs have issued statements of intent with the regularity and substance of Port Adelaide this season, and the ladder leaders delivered again in their 21-point win over Richmond.

In one of the games of the season so far, played at extreme intensity, Ken Hinkley’s side jumped out to an early four-goal lead and withstood a stern challenge before prevailing, 13.15 (93) to 11.6 (72).

Robbie Gray, Travis Boak, Ollie Wines and Charlie Dixon were all prominent for the Power and even Tigers coach Damien Hardwick was in awe of what he saw from the home side at Adelaide Oval.

“They were very, very good,” Hardwick said.

“I love the way they play, they attack the game.”

Port Adelaide have finished every round this season on top of the ladder with a percentage that has only dipped below 140 for one week.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL set to consider bigger COVID sanctions

Peter V'landys says the NRL will consider heavier penalties for bubble breaches after Brisbane's Tevita Pangai Jr provided the latest biosecurity issue.

Australian rules football

Melbourne in 57-point AFL win over Roos

Melbourne thrashed North Melbourne by 57 points in their AFL game at Adelaide Oval to sit ninth on the premiership ladder.

Australian rules football

AFL premiership contenders flex muscles

Port Adelaide, West Coast and Brisbane all enhanced their AFL premiership credentials with victories in round 11.

Australian rules football

Blues pinged in AFL defeat to West Coast

West Coast have come from 19 points down to beat Carlton by 22 points in their AFL clash at Optus Stadium.

rugby league

Dylan Brown makes splash in Eels' NRL win

Youngster Dylan Brown showed experience well beyond his years to help Parramatta to a 14-12 NRL win over Cronulla in atrocious conditions at Kogarah Oval.

news

weather

Evacuation orders for drenched NSW towns

Up to 300mm of rain has fallen on some parts of the NSW south coast and flooding has prompted evacuations for residents in several towns as river levels rise.

sport

rugby league

NRL set to consider bigger COVID sanctions

Peter V'landys says the NRL will consider heavier penalties for bubble breaches after Brisbane's Tevita Pangai Jr provided the latest biosecurity issue.

world

disaster and accident

Family of Beirut blast boy to quarantine

The Australian victim of the massive Beirut explosion has been identified as a two-year-old whose family are heartbroken by the loss of their "beautiful boy".