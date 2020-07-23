AFL reschedules Blues-Hawks clash

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Carlton and Hawthorn will now play on Friday in round nine, giving both teams an extra day's rest. Image by Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

AFL reschedules Blues-Hawks clash

By Anna Harrington

July 23, 2020

2020-07-23 16:35:00

The AFL has rescheduled the round nine clash between Carlton and Hawthorn at Optus Stadium from next Thursday to Friday.

The Blues and Hawks were due to play at 5.40pm AEST on Thursday, July 30, but will now play on Friday, giving both teams an extra day’s rest after travelling to Perth from Queensland and NSW, respectively. 

The teams then have the bye in round 10 to allow them to complete quarantine before they play West Coast and Fremantle in successive weeks.

“The change was made to afford Carlton and Hawthorn an extra day’s break leading into their match, and then one less day break post that match where they have a longer lay-off due to quarantine in Western Australia,” AFL general manager of clubs and broadcasting Travis Auld said.

As a result, Essendon and Brisbane’s clash at Metricon Stadium has been pushed back 20 minutes to 8.10pm to allow a broadcast double-header.

Melbourne’s game against Port Adelaide at the Gabba is now the only game next Thursday and has been brought forward 20 minutes to 7.50pm.

RESCHEDULED ROUND 9 GAMES (ALL TIMES AEST)

Thursday, July 30

Melbourne v Port Adelaide, Gabba, 7.50pm

Friday, July 31

Carlton v Hawthorn, Optus Stadium, 5.40pm

Essendon v Brisbane, Metricon Stadium, 8.10pm

Latest sport

rugby league

Bulldogs release Harawira-Naera

Corey Harawira-Naera has been released from his NRL contract with Canterbury following the schoolgirl sex scandal, while Jayden Okunbor will return to the club.

Australian rules football

AFL reschedules Blues-Hawks clash

The AFL has reshuffled the round nine fixtures, pushing Carlton and Hawthorn's game from Thursday to Friday.

rugby league

Departure opens Roosters' door for SBW

The Sydney Roosters will create room in their NRL roster for Sonny Bill Williams by releasing youngster Asu Kepaoa but other hurdles could still exist.

Australian rules football

Magpies star De Goey's AFL season in doubt

Explosive Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey could miss the rest of the AFL's home-and-away season after having finger surgery last week.

Australian rules football

Clarkson plays down focus on AFL future

Alastair Clarkson says planning for his long-term future at Hawthorn hasn't changed and he'll back in his senior players to bounce back - for now.

news

crime, law and justice

Warwick found guilty of Family Court bombs

Former Family Court litigant Leonard Warwick has been found guilty of Sydney bombings and three murders in the 1980s, but acquitted of a fourth murder

sport

rugby league

Bulldogs release Harawira-Naera

Corey Harawira-Naera has been released from his NRL contract with Canterbury following the schoolgirl sex scandal, while Jayden Okunbor will return to the club.

world

diplomacy

China state media blast consulate shutdown

China's state media have blasted the shutdown of the consulate in Houston as an election gambit by US President Donald Trump, who trails his rival in polls.