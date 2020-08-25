Discover Australian Associated Press

WA Premier Mark McGowan says Perth's Optus stadium is the safest choice for the AFL grand final. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

AFL seeks details on WA grand final bid

By Michael Ramsey

August 25, 2020

2020-08-25 15:08:54

The AFL has asked whether Perth’s Optus Stadium could accommodate a capacity grand final crowd as a decision looms on the hosting rights.

An announcement on where the flagship event will be played is expected to be made within days, with several venues in the mix to replace the MCG.

Melbourne’s traditional home of football is all but certain to be ruled out given continued high numbers of coronavirus cases.

The Gabba is considered favourite among the contenders but a cluster of cases at a Brisbane youth detention facility has potentially clouded its selection.

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan has confirmed the AFL has asked how many people could be hosted at the 60,000-capacity Optus Stadium.

This year’s decider is expected to be played on October 24, the same date tentatively listed for WA to remove its last remaining restrictions on gatherings.

“That’s one of the queries they’ve put to us,” Mr McGowan said on Monday.

“We’re getting health advice around that and we’ll get back to them with that health advice shortly. But clearly we’re not going to compromise our safety and security requirements.”

Optus Stadium, which opened to the public in 2018, is regarded as one of the best venues in Australia.

It hosted its biggest crowd of the year on Sunday when more than 27,000 people watched West Coast’s victory over Greater Western Sydney.

But under current arrangements – and in contrast to the more accommodating approach from Queensland’s government – visiting teams would still need to quarantine for 14 days in order to play any finals fixtures in Perth.

“If they want to go to the healthiest, safest place and they want to comply with the quarantine requirements, then Perth is the obvious solution,” Mr McGowan said.

“I just think with the grand final, the AFL should do what’s in the interest of football and safety. They shouldn’t be guided by other factors.”

The premier noted WA had gone 135 days without any confirmed community transmission under its strict hard border closures.

One new case was recorded on Monday with a man in his 50s in hotel quarantine testing positive after returning from overseas.

Nine cases remain active.

rugby league

Seibold to make Broncos NRL exit

Brisbane will part ways with mentor Anthony Seibold less than two years into the coach's five-year NRL contract after a disastrous 2020 campaign.

Australian rules football

Dahlhaus, Powell-Pepper to face tribunal

The AFL tribunal will hear appeals from Geelong's Luke Dahlhaus and Port Adelaide's Sam Powell-Pepper, both challenging one-match bans, on Tuesday evening.

Australian rules football

Magpies snare important AFL win over North

Levi Greenwood has made a successful return from a long-term knee injury as Collingwood beat North Melbourne by 30 points at the Gabba.

Australian rules football

Tigers' Lynch found not guilty at tribunal

Richmond forward Tom Lynch has been found not guilty of striking Essendon's Michael Hurley at the AFL tribunal.

crime

Scam-accused Peter Foster refused bail

Peter Foster has been refused bail in NSW over fraud-related offences after being extradited from Queensland.

world

international court or tribunal

Signs of emotion from NZ mosque terrorist

Australian terrorist Brenton Tarrant remains in the dock in the New Zealand High Court as he listens to victims from his shooting in Christchurch last year.