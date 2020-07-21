AFL set for 33 games in 20 days

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Tigers and Bulldogs will get round nine underway, the first of 20 consecutive days of AFL games. Image by Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

AFL set for 33 games in 20 days

By Anna Harrington

July 21, 2020

2020-07-21 20:13:16

Richmond and Western Bulldogs will kick off 20 consecutive days of AFL games when they face off at Metricon Stadium next Wednesday night.

The AFL released the fixture for rounds nine to 12 on Tuesday night, with games set to be held in Western Australia, South Australia, Queensland and Tasmania across that time.

There will be 33 games in total across the 20 days, with the four rounds held consecutively.

Some teams face four-day breaks, while others will have a bye during that four-round block.

The AFL struck a deal with the AFLPA to lift the freeze on signing contracts from 2021, while securing approval for four-day breaks.

“We have taken the opportunity to compress the season as the feedback from clubs is that while they are in a hub environment there was a desire to play more games in a shorter period of time, and in turn we can effectively complete the season in a quicker format,” AFL general manager of clubs and broadcasting Travis Auld said.

“Given that we don’t have the ability to prioritise attendance at matches this season, it allows us to play games in the non-traditional time-slots of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday night and showcase our game across the entire week.”

Brisbane, Collingwood, Geelong, Melbourne and North Melbourne will each face the challenge of two four-day breaks, while Adelaide, Essendon, Gold Coast, Port Adelaide, Richmond and St Kilda all have one.

Every team will have a bye either in the upcoming block of fixtures or the next – bar Essendon and Melbourne due to their postponed round three match.

Carlton, Fremantle, Hawthorn and West Coast have the bye in round 10.

After round 10, Sydney and GWS will travel to Perth and have a bye in round 11 while they fulfil quarantine requirements.

They will play each other in round 12 and are set to play West Coast and Fremantle in the next block of fixtures.

Geelong and Collingwood will depart the WA hub after round nine and head to Queensland for round 10.

Hawthorn and Carlton head to WA ahead of round nine and will spend the entire fixture block in that hub.

Pending state government exemption, North Melbourne will temporarily relocate to Hobart and play two matches at Blundstone Arena across rounds 11 and 12, hosting Melbourne and Brisbane.

Latest sport

soccer

Victory's Kruse to miss rest of A-L season

Melbourne Victory will take on the rest of their A-League season without Robbie Kruse, after the winger injured his left knee.

Australian rules football

AFL set for 33 games in 20 days

The AFL has released the fixture for rounds nine through 12, with 33 games to be played across 20 consecutive days.

rugby league

Manly's Fonua-Blake cleared for NRL return

Manly have named NRL prop Addin Fonua-Blake to play North Queensland on Friday after gaining a clearance from the Queensland government.

rugby league

Seibold backed but faces Broncos review

Brisbane chairman Karl Morris has thrown his support behind Anthony Seibold but says the under-fire NRL coach faces an end of season review.

cricket

CA take Test summer tips from England

Interim Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley has warned there is a "huge amount at stake" if this summer's international calendar does not proceed as planned.

news

politics

Lockdown yet to lead to virus case fall

Australia's deputy chief medical officer says the lockdown in Melbourne is yet to lead to the hoped-for fall in coronavirus cases.

sport

soccer

Victory's Kruse to miss rest of A-L season

Melbourne Victory will take on the rest of their A-League season without Robbie Kruse, after the winger injured his left knee.

world

disease

EU leaders reach deal on pandemic recovery

European Union leaders have agreed on a post-pandemic recovery package for the economy of the 27-nation bloc, offering 750 billion euros in grants and loans.