Kangaroos isolate, no AFL crowd in Perth

The AFL is grappling with COVID-19 concerns in several cities after North Melbourne players and staff were forced to isolate, having been at Melbourne airport at the same time as a confirmed case.

AFL fans in Perth were turned away from Optus Stadium on Sunday, while there were knock-on effects for Hawthorn after their VFL affiliate tackled a team that travelled on the same flight as an infected flight attendant.

The AFL, having only locked in its round-16 fixture on Saturday, will also need to quickly craft plans involving Sydney’s two clubs remaining outside their home state longer than first imagined.

NSW recorded 30 new locally acquired cases of coronavirus on Sunday, when Sydney started its 14-day lockdown.

The league’s fixturing headache threatens to be compounded by tighter restrictions in several states spooked by the Delta variant of the virus, with Darwin also entering a snap lockdown on Sunday.

Western Australia’s government adopted a hard line in response to a single COVID-19 case in its state capital, declaring there will be no crowd for Sunday’s match between West Coast and Western Bulldogs.

“The health and safety of everyone in the game and the wider community remains the priority as we continue to navigate the pandemic,” AFL football manager Steve Hocking said.

The league’s most pressing issue relates to North Melbourne’s travelling party, who have all been ordered to get COVID-19 tests and remain in isolation until they receive a negative result.

The squad travelled via charter flight to Hobart for Saturday’s win over Gold Coast.

The airport terminal they used in Melbourne has been listed as a tier-two exposure site by the Victorian government because a flight attendant, who has since tested positive to the coronavirus, was in the same building.

“Everything evolved very quickly,” North captain Jack Ziebell told the Nine Network.

“With the AFL travel protocols, it is important to note that it is pretty strict when we travel interstate.

“We are required to wear masks at all times throughout the airport as well as on the flight.”

The same flight attendant was on Friday’s VA334 service from Brisbane to Melbourne, which Aspley’s players and match-day staff travelled on for Saturday’s clash with Hawthorn’s affiliate Box Hill.

Aspley’s group are back in Brisbane and beginning a fortnight of isolation, having returned negative COVID-19 tests in Melbourne prior to their match.

Box Hill’s players and officials, including coach Sam Mitchell, have been been tested on Sunday morning and will isolate until they receive a negative result.

“The AFL is working through any impacts to the VFL fixture moving forward. Aspley have a scheduled bye in Round 12,” a league statement read.