AFL star De Goey’s indecent assault charge

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Collingwood's dynamite AFL forward Jordan De Goey (C) faces an indecent assault charge from 2015. Image by Mark Nolan/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

AFL star De Goey’s indecent assault charge

By Oliver Caffrey

July 4, 2020

2020-07-04 16:18:30

Collingwood AFL star Jordan De Goey has been charged with one count of indecent assault relating to an incident five years ago.

The Magpies confirmed the dynamite forward was charged on Saturday, along with another man, for an alleged historical incident in 2015 in the Melbourne suburb of Kew.

The club said De Goey was investigated by the AFL integrity unit and Victoria Police in 2018 but no charges were laid at the time.

Victoria Police said on Saturday the two men would face court on October 30.

“Detectives from the Sexual Crimes Squad have charged two people in relation to a reported sexual assault,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

“Two 24-year-olds, one from Hampton East and one from Clematis, have both been charged with indecent assault and bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court.”

De Goey will remain playing and training with Collingwood during the legal process.

The Magpies will leave Victoria next week as all Melbourne-based clubs relocate due to the state’s new COVID-19 outbreak.

They will face Hawthorn in a round-six clash on Friday night at Giants Stadium.

Collingwood say the club and De Goey won’t be commenting further about the situation.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL star De Goey's indecent assault charge

Star Collingwood AFL forward Jordan De Goey has been charged with indecent assault relating to an incident in 2015, the Magpies have confirmed.

Australian rules football

Bombers' Stringer to miss at least a month

Essendon star Jake Stringer will miss at least a month with an ankle injury after going down late in the Bombers' upset win against Collingwood on Friday night.

rugby league

Wigan confirm Bateman return from Raiders

Wigan have announced Canberra back-rower John Bateman has agreed to a four-year deal with the Super League club for the start of the 2021 Super League season.

Australian rules football

Steele sideshow no excuse for beaten Pies

The circus around Steele Sidebottom's off-field indiscretion was no excuse for Collingwood's poor display against Essendon, coach Nathan Buckley says.

Australian rules football

McKenna on board for Dons' hub trip

Irish defender Conor McKenna could make his AFL return on the Gold Coast next week after a strong showing for Essendon's reserves in a practice match.

news

epidemic and plague

Victoria's virus cases jump by 108

Victoria has recorded 108 new COVID-19 cases, with nine public housing estates in Melbourne locked down and two postcodes joining the list of virus hotspots.

sport

Australian rules football

Bombers' Stringer to miss at least a month

Essendon star Jake Stringer will miss at least a month with an ankle injury after going down late in the Bombers' upset win against Collingwood on Friday night.

world

virus diseases

Global coronavirus cases exceed 11 million

COVID-19 has been linked to more than 520,000 fatalities globally, roughly the same as the number of influenza deaths reported annually.