AFL star De Goey’s indecent assault charge

Collingwood AFL star Jordan De Goey has been charged with one count of indecent assault relating to an incident five years ago.

The Magpies confirmed the dynamite forward was charged on Saturday, along with another man, for an alleged historical incident in 2015 in the Melbourne suburb of Kew.

The club said De Goey was investigated by the AFL integrity unit and Victoria Police in 2018 but no charges were laid at the time.

Victoria Police said on Saturday the two men would face court on October 30.

“Detectives from the Sexual Crimes Squad have charged two people in relation to a reported sexual assault,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

“Two 24-year-olds, one from Hampton East and one from Clematis, have both been charged with indecent assault and bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court.”

De Goey will remain playing and training with Collingwood during the legal process.

The Magpies will leave Victoria next week as all Melbourne-based clubs relocate due to the state’s new COVID-19 outbreak.

They will face Hawthorn in a round-six clash on Friday night at Giants Stadium.

Collingwood say the club and De Goey won’t be commenting further about the situation.