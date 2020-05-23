Discover Australian Associated Press

Geelong are expecting Jack Steven to return to training within a week after his stabbing incident. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

AFL star Steven interviewed by police

By Shayne Hope

May 23, 2020

2020-05-23 12:59:02

Geelong star Jack Steven is recovering at home in Lorne after the stab wound he suffered last weekend, with club officials expecting him back at training before the AFL season restarts.

Victoria Police detectives have reportedly interviewed Steven and his ex-partner over the midfielder’s stabbing, with the investigation expected to be completed in the coming days.

According to a Herald Sun report on Saturday, Steven and ex-partner India Beresford were interviewed on Friday.

The report did not suggest Beresford stabbed Steven, who was discharged from hospital on Tuesday.

Details are still unclear as to how the 30-year-old ended up with the injury.

“This is a really difficult situation,” Geelong chief executive Brian Cook told Fox Footy on Saturday.

“The police have started to investigate the matter and I believe they’ve come a fair way in a short period of time.

“The AFL Integrity (Unit) are onto it now, as well, and we are looking after Jack’s health and his wellbeing and his mental health.

“We are forever getting medical advice about Jack and what we should be doing, and that’s what we are doing.”

Steven could be back training at Geelong within a week, ahead of the June 11 season restart.

“He’s still to be assessed in terms of exactly when he’ll come back to the club,” Cook said.

“We’re hoping sooner rather than later and hopefully within a week or two, but we’re still waiting on that medical advice.”

A war of words broke out this week after Collingwood president and media identity Eddie McGuire called on Geelong to reveal details of the events surrounding the stabbing.

Key Cats figures hit back, with president Colin Carter telling his Magpies counterpart to mind his own business.

Cook does not believe details of the incident need to be made public, but conceded: “In my opinion, there is no doubt that whatever has happened will come to the fore at some stage.”

Steven came close to AFL retirement last year as he dealt with mental health issues, playing just seven games in 2019.

At the end of last season he was granted his wish to be traded to Geelong to be closer to his family and friends, following four best-and-fairest awards in 11 seasons with St Kilda.

