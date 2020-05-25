Discover Australian Associated Press

Jack Steven has returned to Geelong training for the first time since he suffered a stab wound. Image by Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

AFL star Steven returns to Cats training

By Shayne Hope

May 25, 2020

2020-05-25 10:12:56

AFL star Jack Steven said he felt “nice and healthy” as he returned to Geelong’s headquarters on Monday, a little more than a week after he was hospitalised with a stab wound.

The midfielder fronted for training, with AFL players were set to resume full-contact drills for the first time since the competition shutdown ended.

“It’s good to be back. I can’t wait to get back into it,” Steven told reporters.

“(I’m feeling) nice and healthy.”

It was unclear what level of training Steven was doing.

A police investigation into his stabbing is continuing and details surrounding the incident are yet to emerge.

The 30-year-old was discharged from hospital on Tuesday, having undergone surgery to repair a wound suffered over the weekend prior.

On Sunday, Geelong captain Joel Selwood said Steven would be welcomed back to training when he felt ready to do so.

“We need him smiling when he walks in the doors at the Geelong footy club and when he’s playing,” Selwood said.

“We’ve felt that all along (he has a desire to play). At the moment he has to go through what he needs to go through.

“With not only Jack but the rest of our players, we have to put them first right now. Especially in this situation or any other guy who is going through, whether it’s mental illness or anything like that.”

Steven was on the cusp of AFL retirement last year, when he played seven games and took an extended break to focus on his mental health.

The midfielder, who won four best-and-fairest awards at St Kilda, requested a trade to Geelong at the end of the 2019 season because he wanted to be closer to his family and friends.

