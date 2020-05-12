AFL to navigate through training protocols

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
West Coast coach Adam Simpson has hinted the Eagles could train without their quarantined players. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

AFL to navigate through training protocols

By Anna Harrington

May 12, 2020

2020-05-12 00:39:53

Settling on league-wide training protocols will be a crucial step as the AFL closes in on a plan to restart the 2020 season, with an announcement potentially as early as Tuesday.

As things stand, players across the league can currently only train in pairs, to ensure fairness across the 18 teams, despite varying restrictions across the different states.

On Monday, all 10 Victorian clubs were handed exemptions by the state government to train at full capacity – including full-contact work – from Wednesday, providing they operate in exclusive facilities away from the general public.

The four AFL clubs in NSW and Queensland appear likely to receive similar exemptions, in line with those given to their NRL counterparts.

But in South Australia and Western Australia, there are no exemptions yet for professional teams, with West Coast, Fremantle, Adelaide and Port Adelaide players currently only permitted to train in groups of 10, without contact.

“The AFL is still enforcing the current national AFL protocols for all clubs which restricts training to only two players at a time while it continues to finalise its arrangements on its return to play model, to be announced in the coming days,” an AFL spokesperson said on Monday.

If WA and SA clubs aren’t granted state government permission to train as full groups, they could be required to temporarily relocate their operations to help recommence the season.

Several players at West Coast, Fremantle, Adelaide and Port Adelaide are also currently in quarantine after returning from interstate – some until as late as May 21.

But on Monday, West Coast coach Adam Simpson hinted the Eagles could be willing to begin training without their quarantined players.

“Look, I think we’d be willing to waiver a couple of days so we could get going,” Simpson told Channel 7.

Beyond getting football up and running, the AFL will have to juggle the financial ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic – including cuts to football department soft caps and potentially playing lists.

“The uncertainty of the whole landscape is tough on players and staff,” Collingwood general manager of football Geoff Walsh told Channel Nine’s Footy Classified. 

“(It will be easier) once we get some certainty around numbers on soft caps, player list sizes and in those types of things that are crucial to assembling your footy department going forward and trying to retain as many of your people as you can.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL to navigate through training protocols

The AFL is working towards finalising its plans to restart the 2020 season but will need to find a way to settle on league-wide group training protocols first.

Australian rules football

Simpson open to early AFL training return

As the AFL plans for its season restart, Eagles coach Adam Simpson has hinted West Coast could be prepared to start training without some quarantined players.

rugby league

Cleary, May whacked with NRL bans

Penrith Panthers players Nathan Cleary and Tyrone May have been hit with big fines and suspensions by the NRL over social distancing breaches.

rugby union

Australian Super Rugby aims for early July

Rugby Australia is aiming to get an adapted 12-week Super Rugby competition started by early July and will finalise the format by the end of this month.

Australian rules football

Crows players receive suspended AFL ban

The AFL has given 16 Adelaide players suspended one-match bans and stood down assistant coach Ben Hart for six weeks for breaching coronavirus protocols.

news

politics

Avoid crowds to hamper coronavirus spread

Deputy chief medical officer Michael Kidd has urged people to avoid crowds and guard against complacency in the fight against coronavirus.

sport

Australian rules football

Simpson open to early AFL training return

As the AFL plans for its season restart, Eagles coach Adam Simpson has hinted West Coast could be prepared to start training without some quarantined players.

world

virus diseases

Leaders project optimism on Mother's Day

Many world leaders are caught between optimism that lockdowns can be eased and concerns that a second wave of coronavirus infections could spread.