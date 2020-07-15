AFL wants more clubs in Queensland hubs

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
More AFL teams could be making the trek to Queensland. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

AFL wants more clubs in Queensland hubs

By Steve Larkin

July 15, 2020

2020-07-15 10:27:02

The AFL wants to base more clubs in Queensland hubs.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says AFL chief Gillon McLachlan has requested for more clubs to be based in her state.

“He is looking to book accommodation for hundreds of players and officials at Queensland hotels for two months,” the premier said on Wednesday.

“I stress none of these measures can happen without strict quarantine protocols and the COVID management plan that has allowed the AFL season to proceed.

“As everyone knows, AFL’s more than a sport to Victorians. We know how they feel.

“Given the choice between not having a season and having it based in Queensland I think I know what the fans would like to happen.”

Currently, six Melbourne-based clubs are in Queensland hubs – St Kilda, North Melbourne, Essendon, Western Bulldogs, Richmond and Carlton.

The clubs were shifted from Melbourne early last week amid the Victorian capital’s escalating numbers of coronavirus cases.

Four other clubs – West Coast, Fremantle, Adelaide and Port Adelaide – have returned to their home states after spending up to five weeks based in Queensland.

Two other Melbourne clubs, Hawthorn and Melbourne, are currently based in Sydney while Collingwood and Geelong have shifted to Perth hubs.

The AFL has announced a fixture for only the next two rounds, with Gold Coast’s Metricon Stadium and Brisbane’s the Gabba central to ongoing schedules given travel restrictions, most notably involving Victoria.

Palaszczuk said Queensland’s pivotal role in ensuring the AFL season can continue should be rewarded with hosting rights for the grand final.

“As I told Gil, if the season (is) based here then the grand final should be played here too,” she said.

McLachlan has said the AFL would decide a venue for the grand final in August.

The MCG holds a contract to host the showpiece game but given crowd bans, travel restrictions and coronavirus cases, there is a growing likelihood of the grand final being played outside Victoria for the first time.

State governments in Western Australia, NSW and South Australia have also indicated a desire to host the premiership decider.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL grand final rematch missing 13 stars

At least 13 players from last year's grand final rematch won't play in the Thursday night's clash between the Sydney Roosters and Canberra.

Australian rules football

AFL wants more clubs in Queensland hubs

The AFL has approached the Queensland government with a request to place more clubs in hubs in the state.

rugby league

Cowboys' Holmes out for up to 10 weeks

After ankle surgery ruled Valentine Holmes out for up to 10 weeks, North Queensland coach Paul Green says in hindsight he should not have played the NRL star.

rugby league

NRL crowds in NSW not yet restricted

The NRL is waiting for government advice on mass gatherings after players were put back into biosecurity bubbles on Tuesday night.

rugby league

NRL send players back into bubbles

NRL clubs based in NSW and the ACT will be sent back into a biosecurity bubble with hopes that travel to and from Queensland will be allowed to continue.

news

inquiry

Pandemic could impact bushfires assistance

A royal commission will ask state and territory emergency services agencies about the impact of COVID-19 on preparations for the next bushfire season.

sport

rugby league

NRL grand final rematch missing 13 stars

At least 13 players from last year's grand final rematch won't play in the Thursday night's clash between the Sydney Roosters and Canberra.

world

politics

NZ opposition chooses new leader

Judith Collins has been voted in as the new leader of the opposition National Party in New Zealand.