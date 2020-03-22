Discover Australian Associated Press

The lights could be turned off on the AFL season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Image by Brendon Thorne/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

AFL working through new virus restrictions

By Jason Phelan

March 22, 2020

2020-03-22 14:51:35

AFL officials are working through the implications of new coronavirus measures put in place by federal and state governments as they try to keep the premiership season going.

In an address to the nation on Sunday morning, Prime Minister Scott Morrison called on Australians to cancel all non-essential travel within the country.

When asked specifically about the continuation of AFL and NRL seasons, the Prime Minister pledged to work with the codes on new health and safety arrangements that might need to be put in place.

Further complicating matters for the league, South Australian Premier Steven Marshall announced on Sunday that any visitors to his state would be subjected to a 14-day self-isolation period.

The restriction comes into force on Tuesday, although it remains unclear if it will apply to AFL teams travelling to SA to play Adelaide or Port Adelaide.

Even if it does, round two wouldn’t be threatened by the move as the Crows are slated to take on the Power at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

The decision on whether or not to continue the season could be taken out of the AFL’s hands on Sunday evening when a national cabinet meeting to discuss further coronavirus measures is convened.

Sunday’s developments come after it emerged on Saturday that a Collingwood employee had tested positive for COVID-19.

The AFL announced the premiership season would continue as the unnamed male employee has been in isolation since returning from his overseas trip.

“The staff member who returned from overseas had no contact with anyone at the club,” an AFL spokesperson said in a statement released to AAP.

“The person continues to be isolated until fit to return to work.”

The league has said that the season will be shut down for 30 days in the event of a positive test, but it remains unclear exactly who would need to contract the virus for that to happen.

