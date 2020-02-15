Discover Australian Associated Press

Richmond player Bachar Houli will lead youth programs at the Australian Islamic Centre's new centre. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

Education

AFL youth leader helps score centre grant

By Christine McGinn

February 15, 2020

2020-02-15 16:45:49

Two-time AFL premiership player Bachar Houli’s goal to encourage Islamic youth leaders has earned an $850,000 federal grant for a new home.

The devout Muslim and Richmond defender will lead youth programs at the Australian Islamic Centre’s new interfaith centre.

It will have eight classrooms, education programs, a library and gym.

“We are very, very passionate about making a difference in society,” he said while accepting the federal money for the centre on Friday.

“(It is) being that role model for all kids, not just Muslim kids, growing up in Australia.”

The cash adds to the $1 million already raised by the Muslim community for the centre.

On Friday the federal government also announced $3 million for the Anti-Defamation Commission to roll out the “Click Against Hate” education program to 500 schools nationally.

This social media program, already in 150 schools, teaches primary and secondary students how to tackle racism, hatred and defamation.

“We know that the incidence of Islamophobia and anti-semitism have risen dramatically across the community,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

“That is why these programs are so important.”

Labor MPs Tim Watts and Ed Husic attended to show intolerance has no place in Australia, regardless of politics.

