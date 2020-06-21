AFL’s hub teams struggles continue in Qld

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Hub teams including West Coast Eagles have struggled against Queensland AFL sides. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

AFL’s hub teams struggles continue in Qld

By Oliver Caffrey

June 21, 2020

2020-06-21 19:29:54

The end can’t come soon enough for the interstate visitors inside the AFL’s Queensland hub, with West Coast and Adelaide suffering further misery.

Gold Coast’s 53-point round-three annihilation of the Crows on Sunday ensured the hub teams are 0-4 against the Queensland clubs since arriving in the Sunshine State.

West Coast, Fremantle, Adelaide and Port Adelaide still have two weeks left on the Gold Coast before they are a chance of flying home.

Port took on the Dockers on Sunday night in the first neutral hub clash, but the Queensland teams have taken full advantage of their home comforts.

The Suns showed last week’s upset of West Coast was no fluke with their first win in 14 starts against the Crows, who produced a listless performance at Metricon Stadium.

They jumped to third on the ladder with the commanding victory, knocking reigning premiers Richmond out of the top-eight in the process.

On Saturday night, Brisbane broke away after halftime to defeat West Coast by 30 points and heap more pain on Adam Simpson’s homesick group.

“Sometimes you’re going to have good experiences, sometimes bad, and at the moment we’ve got to find a way to make it good,” Simpson said.

But it was a weekend overshadowed by Essendon’s Conor McKenna becoming the first AFL player to test positive for COVID-19, forcing the Bombers’ clash with Melbourne on Sunday to be postponed.

The Bombers are anxiously awaiting to find out how many players will need to quarantine for 14 days.

But the AFL has made it clear Essendon will need to play Carlton next Saturday night if they have at least 22 available players.

The Blues will enter that match buoyant following a dramatic two-point win at GMHBA Stadium, holding off a late Geelong comeback to break their 2020 duck.

A week after Eddie Betts received yet another racially-motivated social media taunt, the veteran small forward produced a game-saving tackle in the dying seconds.

Earlier on Saturday, Collingwood proved way too good for a disappointing St Kilda at the MCG by winning 12.9 (81) to 5.7 (37).

Sydney ruined North Melbourne’s unbeaten start to the season with a gritty 11-point victory at Marvel Stadium.

On Friday night, the Western Bulldogs fended off a physical onslaught from GWS and won by 24 points for their first victory of 2020.

Back on Thursday, Hawthorn made up for a round-two capitulation against Geelong after outplaying Richmond by 32 points at the MCG.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL's hub teams struggles continue in Qld

Gold Coast's destruction of Adelaide on Sunday ensured the AFL's hub teams are 0-4 against Queensland teams since arriving in the Sunshine State.

rugby league

Tom Trbojevic hurt in gutsy Manly NRL win

Tom Trbojevic has suffered a hamstring injury but Des Hasler claims Manly's 14-6 win over Canberra is one of the best he's seen at the NRL club.

Australian rules football

Essendon AFL matches in doubt due to virus

Conor McKenna's positive COVID-19 test has cast doubt over whether Essendon will be able to fulfil their AFL fixtures in the coming weeks.

sport

NRL and AFL crowd boosts for Qld stadiums

Queensland will allow up to 10,000 people to attend NRL and AFL games from next weekend after easing COVID-19 restrictions at stadiums.

rugby league

Warriors coy on Brown return as NRL coach

The Warriors are on the search for a new head coach after the shock sacking of Stephen Kearney on Saturday.

news

virus diseases

Victoria outbreak reminder of virus risks

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth says events in Victoria are a timely reminder that Australian is not immune to COVID-19.

sport

rugby league

Tom Trbojevic hurt in gutsy Manly NRL win

Tom Trbojevic has suffered a hamstring injury but Des Hasler claims Manly's 14-6 win over Canberra is one of the best he's seen at the NRL club.

world

arts, culture and entertainment

Cobain guitar sells for $A9m to Aussie

Australia's Peter Freedman has paid a record-breaking-eye-watering $A9 million for the guitar of grunge icon Kurt Cobain but says he would have paid even more.