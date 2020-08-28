Discover Australian Associated Press

SA's bid to host AFL finals will centre on the state's coronavirus response and football heritage. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

Health

AFLW star to help with SA grand final bid

By Tim Dornin

August 28, 2020

2020-08-28 12:42:49

AFLW star Erin Phillips will feature in South Australia’s bid to stage the AFL grand final at Adelaide Oval.

Premier Steven Marshall will lead the pitch to league officials on Thursday afternoon which will seek to stage the other finals matches as well.

Mr Marshall says the proposal will centre on SA’s successful management of the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s football heritage.

“We’re going to put our best foot forward. You’ve got to be in it to win and we’re absolutely in it,” he said.

“Adelaide Oval has proven itself to be such a great stadium and a safe stadium which is going to be absolutely crucial.”

While details are still being finalised, it’s understood senior AFL officials and teams would not be required to quarantine before the grand final.

Accommodation was expected to be provided at the new Adelaide Oval hotel, which wraps around the stadium, to provide easy access to the ground.

However, some others involved in the event could be required to quarantine for 14 days, including those providing the television broadcast.

The size of the crowd is also yet to be finalised but is likely to be higher than the 10,000 currently set for AFL games with up to 25,000 allowed for some matches earlier this year.

However, it will not stretch to the oval’s capacity of more than 50,000.

“But this is always subject to what’s happening in terms of the coronavirus,” Mr Marshall said.

“So I’m not going to reveal the range that we’ll be presenting this afternoon, as I’m not in the habit of telling our competitors exactly what we’re going to be bidding for.

“But because we have managed the coronavirus well and we’ve got an excellent working relationship between the Adelaide Oval and SA Health, we’ve put ourselves in a really good position.”

The premier said hosting the grand final would provide a major boost to the SA economy and showcase the state to the rest of the world.

He said the match would be watched by more than nine million people across about 100 countries.

