News Corp journalist Annika Smethurst will not be charged after an AFP probe of leaked documents. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

politics

AFP won’t charge reporter Annika Smethurst

By Daniel McCulloch

May 27, 2020

2020-05-27 13:13:39

Australian Federal Police will not lay charges against News Corp journalist Annika Smethurst for reporting on secret government plans to expand the powers of a spy agency.

Smethurst has been under investigation since publishing a story in 2018 detailing a proposal to allow the Australian Signals Directorate to spy on citizens without a warrant.

Attorney-General Christian Porter does not know why the investigation took so long.

“I share a level of frustration as to how it took so long to resolve,” Mr Porter said in Perth on Wednesday.

“But these are decisions that quite properly in our system are made independent of ministers in executive government.”

Smethurst’s Canberra apartment was raided in June 2019, sparking a major debate about press freedom in Australia.

Officers seized information from the reporter’s phone after rummaging through her drawers and cupboards for several hours.

Smethurst challenged the raid in the High Court, arguing the search warrant was poorly drafted and too vague.

The full bench found in her favour last month, declaring the warrant invalid.

However, the judges were torn over whether the AFP ought to destroy material seized during the search.

Two justices found the police should destroy the data, but the majority disagreed.

The AFP sought legal advice on what to do with the evidence after the decision was handed down.

AFP Deputy Commissioner Ian McCartney has confirmed no charges will be laid and will address the media in Canberra on Wednesday afternoon.

In October last year, incoming AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw flagged an external review of his agency’s policies and guidelines around sensitive investigations.

He said police independence and freedom of the press were fundamental pillars of Australian democracy.

The attorney-general could not say when a separate AFP investigation involving two ABC reporters would be finalised.

“These are not decisions made by ministers,” Mr Porter said.

“They’re made by the agencies and departments – in this case, the AFP – who has full independent discretionary authority to determine whether to commence, conduct or conclude an investigation.

“If there’s questions to be asked about timing, they need to be asked to the AFP.”

