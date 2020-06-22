After 14-weeks Spain lifts its lockdown

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Spain has finally lifted its lengthy state of emergency. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

After 14-weeks Spain lifts its lockdown

By AAP

June 22, 2020

2020-06-22 13:31:03

Spain is finally lifting its lengthy state of emergency, imposed to curtail one of Europe’s worst coronavirus outbreaks.

The country has recorded a death toll of more than 28,000 and more than 245,000 infections. 

After 14 weeks at home, Spaniards will be able to travel around the country outside the province where they live. 

As of Sunday, tourists from Schengen countries can enter the country, with travellers from everywhere else allowed back as of July 1. This is a major step for Spain, where tourism is a key economic sector, making up more than 12 per cent of GDP.

Under the country’s “new normal,” some restrictions remain and these differ by region, depending on local circumstances. 

Nationally, most schools are still closed, with classroom teaching only due to begin again in September. 

Football, for now, is to be followed from people’s homes at first and second league games are played behind closed doors. 

Discos may reopen but dance floors are to be cordoned off. Museums, concert halls, cinemas, cafes and restaurants all still face restrictions on the numbers they can take in, although these will be lifted in stages.

Masks are to be worn on public transport, planes, and in shops and other enclosed public spaces nationwide. 

The government is calling on citizens to generally take care, as life is not likely to return to the way it was before until a vaccine is found.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL limits contact amid virus fears

All 18 clubs have been banned from full-contact training in groups of more than nine as the AFL attempts to mitigate the risk of players contracting COVID-19.

rugby league

NRL considering shifting Storm home game

Melbourne may be forced to move Friday's home game away from AAMI Park to Sydney due to the recent coronavirus outbreak in Victoria.

rugby union

Rennie's play to lure overseas Wallabies

Incoming Wallabies coach Dave Rennie hopes to harness more of Australian rugby's overseas talent without completely abandoning the Giteau Law.

Australian rules football

Talia admits Crows not up to AFL standard

Adelaide defender Daniel Talia knows the dispirited Crows are nowhere near an acceptable AFL standard and has vowed they will improve.

rugby league

Pay under pressure, Dogs NRL meeting looms

Canterbury coach Dean Pay is under increasing pressure to keep his job after another loss in round six of the NRL.

news

inquiry

Bushfire warnings were confusing: councils

The confusing nature of the national bushfire warning system is a big concern to local government after the 2019-20 bushfires, a group says.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL limits contact amid virus fears

All 18 clubs have been banned from full-contact training in groups of more than nine as the AFL attempts to mitigate the risk of players contracting COVID-19.

world

virus diseases

WHO reports largest single-day COVID rise

WHO has reported the largest single-day rise in confirmed coronavirus cases, with Brazil leading the way with 54,771 cases tallied and the US next at 36,617.