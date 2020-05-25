Afterpay bolsters board with US recruit

E-commerce provider Afterpay says interim chairperson Elana Rubin will takeover the role permanently following an extensive global search by headhunter Spencer Stuart.

It has also recruited US-based Sharon Rothstein to join its board as a non-executive director as it focuses on expanding in the US market.

Ms Rubin, a former chairwoman of AustralianSuper, has been on the Afterpay board since 2017 and is also a director at Slater and Gordon and Telstra. She will retire from the board of ME Bank in June.

Ms Rothstein is on the boards of several companies including the online reviews website Yelp, listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Afterpay became available in the US two years ago and last week said it had more than five million users in that market.