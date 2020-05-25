Afterpay bolsters board with US recruit

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australian e-commerce provider Afterpay has named two women to permanent board roles. Image by Derek Rose/AAP PHOTOS

finance (general)

Afterpay bolsters board with US recruit

By Steven Deare

May 25, 2020

2020-05-25 10:11:06

E-commerce provider Afterpay says interim chairperson Elana Rubin will takeover the role permanently following an extensive global search by headhunter Spencer Stuart. 

It has also recruited US-based Sharon Rothstein to join its board as a non-executive director as it focuses on expanding in the US market.

Ms Rubin, a former chairwoman of AustralianSuper, has been on the Afterpay board since 2017 and is also a director at Slater and Gordon and Telstra. She will retire from the board of ME Bank in June.

Ms Rothstein is on the boards of several companies including the online reviews website Yelp, listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Afterpay became available in the US two years ago and last week said it had more than five million users in that market.

Former LinkedIn executive Clifford Rosenberg has retired from the board, Afterpay also announced.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL star Steven returns to Cats training

Geelong midfielder arrived at club headquarters for training on Monday after recovering from a mysterious stab wound that required surgery.

Australian rules football

Victorian power clubs restart AFL season

Heavyweight Victorian clubs will meet in consecutive blockbusters to restart the 2020 AFL season in a new fixture set to be confirmed by the league on Monday.

rugby league

V'landys wants NRL crowds back in July

Just days before the resumption of the NRL season, ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys says he is targeting having crowds back in stadiums by July.

rugby league

2020 NRL title would top past two: Cordner

Sydney Roosters skipper Boyd Cordner says winning a third successive premiership in 2020 would be his team's finest achievement.

Australian rules football

AFL restart fixture set to be released

The first phase of fixtures for the AFL season restart could be released as soon as Monday with Richmond and Collingwood tipped to lock horns on June 11.

news

inquiry

Coronavirus has slowed bushfires recovery

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements has started its hearings with a focus on the changing global climate.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL star Steven returns to Cats training

Geelong midfielder arrived at club headquarters for training on Monday after recovering from a mysterious stab wound that required surgery.

world

epidemic and plague

US holiday draws crowds, triggers warnings

Thousands have hit US beaches for the Memorial Day weekend, alarming health authorities, while Europe looks set for a mishmash of COVID-19 travel restrictions.