Afterpay, Zip users surge but loss widens

Buy-now-pay-later operator Afterpay has recorded a more than doubling in customer numbers and their spending, but has also widened losses in its first-half.

Afterpay had 7.3 million active customers at the end of the six months to December 31, a 134 per cent improvement.

Shoppers’ enthusiasm to use the online and app-based service helped drive underlying spending of $4.8 billion globally – a 109 per cent gain from the same period last year.

However, the popularity of the technology could not prevent a $28.9 million loss in the six-month period. That compares with a $22 million loss for the same period last year.

The company attributed the weaker result to costs of hiring more staff, marketing and other operating expenses. It said this is all part of its plan to boost income and growth.

Young people have been quick to use the service, preferring it to credit cards.

Afterpay can be used for online purchases, or in stores by scanning a barcode in the app.

Other players in the growing market include Zip and Ezypay.

Afterpay reported total income for the half year jumped 96 per cent to $220 million.

This amount comprised $179.6 million from retailers, who pay for every transaction they make on the platform.

Their customers, who are not charged except late payment fees, provided $32.6 million to Afterpay.

Its 3.1 million customers across Australia and New Zealand remained the biggest source of sales, accounting for $3.1 billion of the total spend.

It had 3.6 million US customers – 1 million of these having signed up in November and December with total spend of $1.4 billion.

There were 0.6 million UK customers, providing $0.2 billion.

Afterpay will start its in-store service in the US during the second half of the financial year, and expects spending to surpass that in Australia and New Zealand.

Chief Executive Anthony Eisen said growth in the US and UK was happening at a faster rate than experienced in its home market.

Mr Eisen said the company is targeting reaching 9.5 million customers by the end of the financial year.

While profitability would be impacted in the short term, the management expects higher profitability as each market matures, he said.

The company did not declare any dividend.

By 1425 AEDT, shares in the company were trading 3.1 per cent higher at $37.09.

Meanwhile, rival Zip also widened first-half loss nearly fivefold to $30.3 million after mounting costs, including the $60 million purchase of PartPay.

Zip’s half-year revenue doubled to $69.6 million and underlying spending increased by a similar amount to $964.7 million.

Its active customer accounts in Australia and NZ increased to over 1.8 million – a jump of 80 per cent from a year ago.

Merchant numbers rose by two thirds to 20,800 on deals with the likes of Amazon and Optus.

Nonethless, Zip’s share price had slipped by 5.6 per cent to a near six-month low of $3.10 by 1425 AEDT.

AFTERPAY USE SURGES

* Net loss $28.9m vs $22m loss yr ago

* Total income up 96 pct to $220m

* No dividend declared.