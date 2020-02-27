Afterpay, Zip users surge but loss widens

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Afterpay may be winning over shoppers, but has reported a first-half loss. Image by Derek Rose/AAP PHOTOS

earnings

Afterpay, Zip users surge but loss widens

By Steven Deare

February 27, 2020

2020-02-27 14:30:30

Buy-now-pay-later operator Afterpay has recorded a more than doubling in customer numbers and their spending, but has also widened losses in its first-half.

Afterpay had 7.3 million active customers at the end of the six months to December 31, a 134 per cent improvement.

Shoppers’ enthusiasm to use the online and app-based service helped drive underlying spending of $4.8 billion globally – a 109 per cent gain from the same period last year.

However, the popularity of the technology could not prevent a $28.9 million loss in the six-month period. That compares with a $22 million loss for the same period last year.

The company attributed the weaker result to costs of hiring more staff, marketing and other operating expenses. It said this is all part of its plan to boost income and growth.

Young people have been quick to use the service, preferring it to credit cards.

Afterpay can be used for online purchases, or in stores by scanning a barcode in the app.

Other players in the growing market include Zip and Ezypay.

Afterpay reported total income for the half year jumped 96 per cent to $220 million.

This amount comprised $179.6 million from retailers, who pay for every transaction they make on the platform.

Their customers, who are not charged except late payment fees, provided $32.6 million to Afterpay.

Its 3.1 million customers across Australia and New Zealand remained the biggest source of sales, accounting for $3.1 billion of the total spend.

It had 3.6 million US customers – 1 million of these having signed up in November and December with total spend of $1.4 billion.

There were 0.6 million UK customers, providing $0.2 billion.

Afterpay will start its in-store service in the US during the second half of the financial year, and expects spending to surpass that in Australia and New Zealand.

Chief Executive Anthony Eisen said growth in the US and UK was happening at a faster rate than experienced in its home market.

Mr Eisen said the company is targeting reaching 9.5 million customers by the end of the financial year.

While profitability would be impacted in the short term, the management expects higher profitability as each market matures, he said.

The company did not declare any dividend.

By 1425 AEDT, shares in the company were trading 3.1 per cent higher at $37.09.

Meanwhile, rival Zip also widened first-half loss nearly fivefold to $30.3 million after mounting costs, including the $60 million purchase of PartPay.

Zip’s half-year revenue doubled to $69.6 million and underlying spending increased by a similar amount to $964.7 million.

Its active customer accounts in Australia and NZ increased to over 1.8 million – a jump of 80 per cent from a year ago.

Merchant numbers rose by two thirds to 20,800 on deals with the likes of Amazon and Optus.

Nonethless, Zip’s share price had slipped by 5.6 per cent to a near six-month low of $3.10 by 1425 AEDT.

AFTERPAY USE SURGES

* Net loss $28.9m vs $22m loss yr ago

* Total income up 96 pct to $220m

* No dividend declared.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Farmer researchers warn AFL on head knocks

Graham "Polly" Farmer has been diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy after tests on tissue from the AFL great's brain.

Summer Olympics

Coronavirus a concern for Olympics: Thorpe

Australia's Olympic great Ian Thorpe says he'd definitely be worried about the potential impact of coronavirus on athletes at the Tokyo Games.

cricket

Aussies claim T20 series over South Africa

Australia have claimed their fourth straight T20 international series victory, smashing South Africa by 97 runs in Cape Town to take the three-match series 2-1.

rugby league

Tonga NRL appeal rugby league's ban

Tonga's banned rugby league board have appealed their expulsion by the IRL, leaving the high-profile drama to drag on for another three weeks.

soccer

Popovic airs concerns about coronavirus

Perth Glory want their Asian Champions League match in South Korea postponed amidst an outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

news

disease

Doctors feel effect of virus paranoia

An Asian doctor at Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital was told by family to stay away from a child she was treating amid fear of the coronavirus outbreak.

sport

Australian rules football

Farmer researchers warn AFL on head knocks

Graham "Polly" Farmer has been diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy after tests on tissue from the AFL great's brain.

world

homicide

Gunman kills five at at Milwaukee brewery

Five people have been killed by a gunman at a brewery complex in the Wisconsin city of Milwaukee.