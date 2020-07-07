Afterpay raising $800m, founders sell down

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Afterpay is raising $800 million through a share sale, while founders are also selling down. Image by Derek Rose/AAP PHOTOS

financial and business service

Afterpay raising $800m, founders sell down

By Prashant Mehra

July 7, 2020

2020-07-07 12:09:12

Buy now, pay later company Afterpay is raising $800 million in a share sale as it looks to maintain sales growth momentum amid a surge in online shopping and expand into new markets globally. 

The capital raising by the e-commerce provider will comprise of an institutional placement worth $650 million and another $150 million through a share purchase plan for retail shareholders.

Simultaneously, Afterpay’s co-founders Anthony Eisen and Nicholas Molnar will sell 2.05 million shares each, representing 10 per cent of their respective holdings in the company.

Afterpay shares last week hit a record high of $70 each, and on Monday closed at $68 each.

Its shares have soared amid a shift to online spending during the coronavirus lockdowns across major countries and as the company has expanded in to the key US market. 

That growth potential was underlined after Chinese gaming and social media group Tencent Holdings in May bought a 5.0 per cent stake in Afterpay.

“By raising capital today, we believe we will be in the strongest position possible to execute on our strategic initiatives and growth aspirations,” Mr Eisen, who is chief executive, said.  

“Our ongoing investment in growing our retailer and customer bases, and global expansion objectives, will ensure we continue to deliver long term benefits to our shareholders.”

The company said as part of its global expansion roadmap, it plans to launch the service in Canada in the current quarter and has the potential to launch into other new markets in late 2020 or early 2021. 

It will also launch in-store services in the US in the current quarter.

As part of this plan, it is exploring a number of small mergers and acquisition opportunities to speed up roll out across potential new international markets. 

Afterpay also outlined its trading performance in the June quarter, with underlying sales surging 127 per cent from a year ago to $3.8 billion.

The company said this was its highest quarterly performance ever, and reflected the accelerating shift to e-commerce spending since the impacts of COVID-19 emerged globally.

That helped lift full-year underlying sales to $11.1 billion, more than double from FY19.

Underlying sales in its main Australia New Zealand market were up 52 per cent for the year to $6.6 billion.

The company had 9.9 million active customers at the end of FY20, including 5.6 million in the US and 1.0 million in the UK.

Shares in the company have been placed in a trading halt pending the completion of the institutional sale.

The institutional placement will have a floor price of $61.75, a 9.2 per cent discount to Monday’s closing price. The final pricing will be determined in the book build.

Despite the sale of shares, its two co-founders will remain Afterpay’s largest shareholders, holding around 18.4 million shares each.

Latest sport

rugby league

Broncos halves set to avoid NRL axe

Brisbane's struggling halves duo of Anthony Milford and Brodie Croft look set to get another chance to turn the Broncos' NRL woes around.

soccer

Three A-League clubs stuck in Victoria

Nine days out from the A-League season restart, Melbourne's three clubs are stuck in Victoria after failing to make it across the NSW border on Monday night.

Australian rules football

Dogs dispute new AFL dangerous-tackle laws

The Western Bulldogs will challenge Hayden Crozier's one-match suspension for a dangerous tackle at the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night.

soccer

A-League set to join Victoria sport exodus

With the NSW border closure imminent, Victoria's three A-League teams are set to join AFL, NRL and Super Rugby teams in departing the state.

Australian rules football

Houli out of Tigers' Queensland AFL hub

Bachar Houli has confirmed he will miss Richmond's next five AFL matches for family reasons as the reigning premiers head north to their Queensland hub.

news

virus diseases

Victoria records 191 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 191 new cases of coronavirus as the state prepares for the closure of its border with NSW.

sport

rugby league

Broncos halves set to avoid NRL axe

Brisbane's struggling halves duo of Anthony Milford and Brodie Croft look set to get another chance to turn the Broncos' NRL woes around.

world

virus diseases

Shutdowns as US virus deaths top 130,000

A surge in coronavirus cases in the US has prompted state authorities to reimpose lockdown restrictions for restaurants and other venues.