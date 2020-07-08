Afterpay stock slips after share sale

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Afterpay shares have resumed trading on the ASX after a $650 million institutional placement. Image by Derek Rose/AAP PHOTOS

financial and business service

Afterpay stock slips after share sale

By Steven Deare

July 8, 2020

2020-07-08 12:15:46

Afterpay shares have resumed trading after institutional investors bought $650 million worth of stock in an equity raising.

The sought-after shares were trading at $66.97 per share, down 1.51 per cent at 1145 AEST but still higher than the $66 price in the institutional placement.

The placement had a floor price of $61.75, a 9.2 per cent discount on Monday’s closing price. The final pricing was determined in the book build.

Co-founders Anthony Eisen and Nicholas Molnar each sold 2.05 million shares as well, and reaped $135.3 million each.

They said they would not sell more shares until after the annual general meeting.

Retail investors will soon be able to buy more shares through a $150 million share purchase plan.

Afterpay shares last week hit a record high of $70 each.

The shares have soared by 132.24 per cent since January 1 amid a shift to online spending during the coronavirus lockdowns across major countries and as the company has expanded in to the key US market.

Latest sport

rugby league

Confusion over Fifita, Broncos re-sign Niu

Brisbane have confirmed they have re-signed NRL teen sensation Tesi Niu but there is uncertainty over the future of in-demand forward David Fifita.

Australian rules football

Lockdown hits home for AFL stars in hubs

AFL stars Tom Hawkins and Jack Riewoldt admit they're uneasy about being in hubs as their respective young families confront the coronavirus crisis in Victoria.

rugby union

Remote Rennie lays out Wallabies approach

Coach Dave Rennie sees youth and not overseas-based players as the way forward for the Wallabies as he continues to work remotely from New Zealand.

rugby league

Fonua-Blake shouldn't face extra ban: DCE

Addin Fonua-Blake will meet with NRL bosses on Wednesday but his Manly teammates say he shouldn't face a ban beyond the two games already handed down.

soccer

Vic A-League clubs stranded in Melbourne

Melbourne's A-League teams have failed to depart for Canberra for the second consecutive night, this time opting not to fly due to ACT quarantine rules.

news

virus diseases

Melbourne virus needs national action: PM

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia's success in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic will be determined by the response to Melbourne's outbreak.

sport

rugby league

Confusion over Fifita, Broncos re-sign Niu

Brisbane have confirmed they have re-signed NRL teen sensation Tesi Niu but there is uncertainty over the future of in-demand forward David Fifita.

world

virus diseases

Bolsonaro catches virus, shrugs off risks

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus after months of downplaying its severity.