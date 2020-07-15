Discover Australian Associated Press

Afterpay has struck deals with Apple and Google that will allow more people to use the service. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

personal finance

Afterpay strikes deals with Apple, Google

By Steven Deare

July 15, 2020

2020-07-15 10:09:00

Afterpay has struck deals with Apple and Google that will allow more people to use its payment service online and in retail stores.

The Apple Pay and Google Pay services will allow users to transact through Afterpay. 

Shoppers in the United States will this month be able to use the service at fashion retailers Forever21, Fresh and Solstice Sunglasses.

Shoppers with Apple Wallet on their phone will tap the card icon in the Afterpay app to pay at a store.

The Apple-Afterpay service will be rolled out in Australia in the coming months.

US shoppers with the Google Pay service will need to tap their Android phone at a terminal, but .

Afterpay chief executive Nick Molnar said the deals with Apple and Google would attract new customers and drive sales for retail partners. 

The service has been available in stores in Australia and New Zealand since 2016.

NRL grand final rematch missing 13 stars

At least 13 players from last year's grand final rematch won't play in the Thursday night's clash between the Sydney Roosters and Canberra.

AFL wants more clubs in Queensland hubs

The AFL has approached the Queensland government with a request to place more clubs in hubs in the state.

Cowboys' Holmes out for up to 10 weeks

After ankle surgery ruled Valentine Holmes out for up to 10 weeks, North Queensland coach Paul Green says in hindsight he should not have played the NRL star.

NRL crowds in NSW not yet restricted

The NRL is waiting for government advice on mass gatherings after players were put back into biosecurity bubbles on Tuesday night.

rugby league

NRL send players back into bubbles

NRL clubs based in NSW and the ACT will be sent back into a biosecurity bubble with hopes that travel to and from Queensland will be allowed to continue.

Pandemic could impact bushfires assistance

A royal commission will ask state and territory emergency services agencies about the impact of COVID-19 on preparations for the next bushfire season.

NZ opposition chooses new leader

Judith Collins has been voted in as the new leader of the opposition National Party in New Zealand.