Afterpay strikes deals with Apple, Google

Afterpay has struck deals with Apple and Google that will allow more people to use its payment service online and in retail stores.

The Apple Pay and Google Pay services will allow users to transact through Afterpay.

Shoppers in the United States will this month be able to use the service at fashion retailers Forever21, Fresh and Solstice Sunglasses.

Shoppers with Apple Wallet on their phone will tap the card icon in the Afterpay app to pay at a store.

The Apple-Afterpay service will be rolled out in Australia in the coming months.

US shoppers with the Google Pay service will need to tap their Android phone at a terminal, but .

Afterpay chief executive Nick Molnar said the deals with Apple and Google would attract new customers and drive sales for retail partners.

The service has been available in stores in Australia and New Zealand since 2016.