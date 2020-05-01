Discover Australian Associated Press

Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says a COVID-19 cluster is under investigation. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

COVID-19 cluster in Vic aged care facility

By Ulises Izquierdo and Marnie Banger

May 1, 2020

2020-05-01 12:40:46

Coronavirus has entered a Victorian aged care facility, with more cases expected to emerge, as the state recorded seven new cases.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has revealed a cluster at the Hawthorn Grange aged care facility in Melbourne’s inner east is under investigation, with extensive testing being conducted.

“I think we’ll get on top of that. We’ve identified those additional cases and tested across the board for residents and staff,” he told 3AW on Thursday.

“(Aged care facilities) are places where you absolutely need to act down on it immediately and that really means extensive testing, including individuals with no symptoms.”

Victorian Minister for Ageing Luke Donnellan said Professor Sutton and government aged care specialists were providing support to the privately-owned facility.

But it was not yet known how many people at the centre may have the virus, or whether people will need to be moved out of the facility.

“It’s very early on,” Mr Donnellan said.

“To date, we haven’t had outbreaks like with NSW. I very much hope that that remains like that.”

Ten mobile coronavirus testing sites are now operating across Melbourne as part of Victoria’s effort to test up to 100,000 people in two weeks.

Victoria’s latest cases bring its total tally to 1361 while the death toll remains at 18.

There are 18 people in hospital, nine of them in intensive care.

The “hotels for heroes” program set up to assist hospital and health workers who might have contracted coronavirus or been in close contact with a positive case has also been expanded.

Police, firefighters who work in medical response and some other frontline workers will also have access to the program.

Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville stressed that while the number of people using the program is low, with just 82 people so far, the service has been providing great comfort.

“For those 82, this has been a really important way of them being able to feel they’re safely protecting their families whilst going through a process of quarantine or self-isolating,” she said.

The announcement of a new cluster in aged care comes after two dozen staff at a hospital in Melbourne’s west were put in quarantine.

A patient who attended Sunshine Hospital’s emergency department and had required urgent surgery last Thursday, when they had no symptoms,  has since tested positive to COVID-19.

Western Health’s executive director operations Natasha Toohey said 24 hospital staff have entered self-isolation as a precaution, with testing also under way.

No other patients had been in close contact with the infected person

Prof Sutton said concerns about potential cases at a childcare centre in Yarraville were still being investigated but initial tests have come back negative.

The earliest restrictions will be lifted in Victoria is May 11, when a state of emergency comes to an end.

Victoria Police conducted 656 spot checks in the 24 hours to Thursday morning and issued 43 fines, including to four males “loitering in industrial areas for no reason” and six males gathering in public.

