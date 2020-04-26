Sixth virus death at NSW age care facility

An 83-year-old man has died from COVID-19 at an aged care facility in western Sydney, taking the state’s virus toll to 36.

The man was a resident at Anglicare Newmarch House in Cadden and is the sixth death at the facility.

The facility is the state’s largest ongoing cluster, with some 31 of the 100 or so residents having been infected as well as 17 staff members.

Earlier, an aged care worker at healthcare facility in the Blue Mountains tested positive, one of twelve new cases in NSW.

The worker from Catholic Healthcare Bodington had not been at the aged care home within 48 hours of showing symptoms, Channel 7 reported.

NSW Health said no other positive cases have been confirmed at the facility.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard described the virus as “cagey”, “energetic” and “sneaky”, and urged members of the public to continue adhering to social distancing restrictions.

“If people become too relaxed or complacent, the virus can take off,” he said on Saturday.

“We know we’re doing well, but don’t let it lull you into a false sense of security.”

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Karen Webb said about one per cent of the state’s population had not been adhering to social distancing restrictions.

Police charged three people under the Public Health Act and issued 23 infringement notices in the 24 hours to 2pm on Saturday.

Among those charged was a 23-year-old man in Blacktown who told officers he was on his way to “a mate’s party,” after having already received five infringement notices for not obeying public heath orders.

A 36-year-old man was also charged in Haymarket after police saw another man approach the accused’s car for a brief encounter before walking away.

Police searched the car and allegedly seized cocaine and cash.

He was charged for disobeying the public health order along with related drug offences.

“Whether it’s arrogance, ignorance, or entitlement, I’m not sure,” Ms Webb told reporters on Saturday.

More than 2000 people have recovered from the virus in NSW while 19 are being treated in intensive care, with 15 requiring ventilators.

There are currently 203 positive COVID-19 cases being treated across the state.

AAP has contacted Catholic Healthcare for comment on the latest developments.