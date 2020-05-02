Discover Australian Associated Press

Aged care providers will receive $205 million in a one-off payment to keep their residents safe. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Aged care gets $205m to help with visitors

By Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer

May 2, 2020

2020-05-02 15:13:09

Aged care providers will get another $205 million from the federal government to help them keep centres open to visitors during the coronavirus crisis.

The national cabinet has also released a draft visitor access code, which is open for comment until May 11, to ensure families and carers can visit residents in nursing homes.

“Importantly, it not only contemplates visitation for those who are at end of life … but also those who have had a long history of visitation, working with their loved ones, going in for meals, helping the aged care facility to support their relatives,” Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck said on Friday.

This reflects the medical advice that has guided limits on visitors so far.

Providers will receive $900 per occupied bed under the new funding package, with regional centres offered $1350 per resident.

The money recognises the extra costs facilities face in screening staff and visitors as they arrive at the aged care homes plus the increased cost of other items such as protective equipment.

It will be a one-off payment.

Senator Colbeck commended the sector for its speedy work in drawing up the code, after the national cabinet noted concerns last Friday that some providers had gone much further than recommended in locking down their facilities.

So far, 23 nursing homes around Australia have had coronavirus outbreaks, with 15 cleared.

Apart from a couple of notable examples, most only had two or three cases.

The Newmarch House aged care home in western Sydney has seen 13 residents die from the virus.

Nearly 60 people – 22 staff and 37 residents – at the nursing home near Penrith have tested positive since the outbreak on April 11.

