Aged care outbreaks cause five more deaths

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Outbreaks at aged care centres continue to be at the heart of Victoria's coronavirus crisis. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Aged care outbreaks cause five more deaths

By Ulises Izquierdo

July 28, 2020

2020-07-28 15:16:20

Outbreaks at aged care centres continue to be at the heart of Victoria’s coronavirus crisis, with five more deaths linked to care settings.

The bulk of the 161 deaths in Australia have been people aged over 70, including 67 residents in aged care services.

Five of Victoria’s six deaths on Monday were residents in aged care facilities, as well as seven of the 10 deaths recorded on Sunday.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the outbreaks were a consequence of community transmission and warned more deaths could soon follow. 

“That’s an inescapable fact in these settings where there are outbreaks in aged care the mortality is extremely high.”

Prof Sutton said there were now 84 cases linked to St Basil’s at Fawkner, 82 at Estia Health in Ardeer, 77 at Epping Gardens Aged Care, and 62 at Menarock Aged Care in Essendon.

A further 53 cases have been linked to Glendale Aged Care in Werribee and 57 to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said outbreaks have occurred at privately-run facilities.

The state government has partnered with the Commonwealth to tackle the challenges overloading aged care during the Victorian outbreak.

The federal government, which has responsibility for the aged care sector, has stepped in at St Basil’s Home for the Aged in Fawkner and has set up an emergency response centre with the Victorian government for the wider aged care crisis.

The federal government has set up a call centre for families to access information about their loved ones after widespread confusion.

“It is important to understand that the challenges – and they are significant in the aged care sector – are a reminder that when community transmission occurs with COVID-19, the aged care sector will all be impacted,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters on Monday.

Melbourne man Nicholas Barboussas was at the weekend told by St Basil’s that his father was in the home and doing well, after he had been told by Northern Hospital hours earlier his father was fighting for life.

Mr Barboussas told Nine’s Today program the family managed to FaceTime with the ill grandfather before he died on Sunday, after Victoria’s official case and toll figures were announced.

Aged and Community Services Australia CEO Patricia Sparrow fought back tears on Monday as she told reporters of concern for residents and workers.

“I’m scared that it will get worse but I’m hoping that will get better, and we are doubling our efforts as providers to do everything we can to get that result,” she said.

About 30 per cent of the workforce had been impacted by the limit imposed to work in only one facility, making it difficult for some providers to have enough staff, Ms Sparrow said.

She also denounced supply issues that some providers were facing with personal protective equipment.

A United Workers Union survey of 1000 aged care staff released on Monday found workers often had not received additional coronavirus safety training or that their aged care facility did not communicate their infection plan well.

It also found workers have been struggling with staff shortages and increased workloads since the outbreak, with structural issues rife.

Latest sport

cricket

Aust to adapt if no red-ball prep: Warner

David Warner says it is possible Australia won't have any red-ball matches before their first Test against India but they just have to adapt to the situation.

Australian rules football

Tigers regain skipper for Dogs AFL clash

Richmond AFL coach Damien Hardwick has confirmed his skipper Trent Cotchin is fit to face the Western Bulldogs but key defender David Astbury remains sidelined.

golf

Australian Open golf postponed

The Australian Open golf championship won't be played this year as the COVID-19 pandemic forces organisers to look at dates early next year.

Australian rules football

AFL prepares to caution Hawks' Clarkson

The AFL is reportedly preparing to caution Alastair Clarkson over the Hawthorn coach's scathing post-match criticism at umpiring in Saturday's loss to Sydney.

Australian rules football

Lions' McStay facing two-game AFL ban

Brisbane swingman Daniel McStay is facing a two-week AFL ban for making forceful front-on contact against Melbourne's Neville Jetta in last Sunday's clash.

news

politics

Federal minister defends private aged care

The federal health minister has defended private aged care after the Victorian premier said he'd lost confidence in the sector during the coronavirus outbreaks.

sport

cricket

Aust to adapt if no red-ball prep: Warner

David Warner says it is possible Australia won't have any red-ball matches before their first Test against India but they just have to adapt to the situation.

world

politics

Pompeo, Esper host Aust delegation in DC

The AUSMIN talks in Washington DC between Australian and American defence and diplomatic leaders are expected to focus on China.